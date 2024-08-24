61-year-old veteran who Stephanie McMahon fired will replace Triple H as WWE's CCO, says ex-employee, if TKO let The Game go

Triple H has been WWE's Chief Content Officer for nearly two years. However, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that a 61-year-old veteran could replace The Game if TKO let the latter go.

The veteran in question is none other than Bruce Prichard. The former Brother Love is on his third run in the Stamford-based company. He is currently the Executive Director of SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. While Prichard was considered a close associate of Vince McMahon, he remained in the company after the former chairman left.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Tommy Carlucci suggested the top executive could succeed Triple H as Chief Content Officer. While discussing potential replacements for The Game, Carlucci claimed Prichard is the most logical name, pointing out the veteran's qualities that qualify him for the job:

"I would say Bruce Prichard. Now, if you're talking about a TKO guy, I don't know. I would think Bruce, because Bruce had TV production behind him. he knows all the boys, he negotiates contracts I'm sure. I think he's probably Triple H's right-hand man. If Triple H stepped down, no doubt in my mind Nick Khan would appoint Bruce Prichard," he said. [From 25:33 to 25:58]

WWE executive Bruce Prichard was previously fired by Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon

During his second run in WWE, Bruce Prichard had significant real-life heat with Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon. On an episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast, the 61-year-old veteran claimed his problems with The Billion Dollar Princess started when she returned from her first maternity leave because talent would go to him for script approval instead of her, which was initially Stephanie's role.

The former Brother Love also pointed out that Vince's daughter seemingly felt he went over her head to her father because the latter would ask him for his input. Stephanie ended up firing Prichard a week after they had a meeting. The current executive stated that he was given no official reason for his firing:

"Frankly, there was no official reason [for the termination] other than I was just terminated and I let my attorney deal with them. There was never any official reason given other than I was terminated. I had my severance package laid out. I would rate my severance package good and fair. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Prichard disclosed that he is now on good terms with The Billion Dollar Princess. While the wrestling veteran continues to work closely with Stephanie's husband, Triple H, she is no longer with WWE.

