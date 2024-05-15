4 WWE legends who should return at the 2024 King & Queen of the Ring event

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and nobody else comes close to the Stamford-based promotion when there is a conversation about changing the landscape of the industry. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has a global footprint that has never been seen before.

Part of their global appeal is the fact that the Stamford-based promotion hosts shows all over the world. They have been making an effort to do this more than ever, with major events in Germany, France, Australia, Canada, Scotland, and Saudi Arabia this year.

The next international show is the King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While the Saudi Arabia shows were initially written off and treated as house shows with big names, they have very much become a crucial part of the company's canon.

With how important the shows have become, Triple H and company officials may wish to feature some big surprises. More specifically, there could be surprise appearances and returns by wrestling legends. This article will take a look at four names from the Stamford-based company's past who could make a comeback in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Below are four WWE legends who should return at the 2024 King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

#4. The Rock could return at any time

The Rock is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. He is a multi-time WWE Champion who came in during the tail end of the New Generation Era before breaking out and becoming a top star during the Attitude Era.

The People's Champion was recently a semi-regular on WWE programming. He officially joined The Bloodline and alongside Roman Reigns, the pair terrorized the roster from after the 2024 Royal Rumble until WrestleMania XL.

Upon revealing he was leaving for a while, The Rock made it clear that he would be back. He also made it clear that he would be coming for Cody Rhodes when he returned. It is not clear when The Great One may return, but it could be after Cody's bout with Logan Paul at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#3. Haku could join his sons in WWE

Haku is known as one of the toughest wrestlers of all time. Whether fans best known him as Haku or Meng, there is no doubt that the former WWE Superstar made an impact in pro wrestling, especially in the Faces of Fear or when teaming up with Andre the Giant.

Interestingly, Haku has several sons who are in the pro wrestling business and two in WWE at the moment. Tama Tonga, who recently joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, and Tonga Loa, who recently returned, can both call the legendary Haku their father.

There is a chance that Haku could join his sons and appear at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. If Tama Tonga makes it to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, Haku could even help his son win it all. King Haku and King Tama Tonga in the same family could be truly special.

#2. Trish Stratus might return to WWE

Trish Stratus is one of the most decorated stars of all time and one of the biggest female wrestlers of her era. She came in the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era but truly broke out as a wrestler during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company for a run last year. This led to her competing at WrestleMania, later turning heel, forming an alliance with Zoey Stark, and having a great feud with Becky Lynch that culminated with a Steel Cage match.

After Trish's last bout with Becky, Zoey Stark turned babyface by laying Stratus out. Since then, there has been no follow-up. Trish could return and feud with Zoey Stark, elevating her former protege in the process. If not, she could target Bayley and chase the gold.

#1. The Undertaker got a taste of action at WrestleMania XL

The Undertaker and The Rock

The Undertaker is an icon in professional wrestling. While he was once told he would not draw money in the industry, he proved doubters wrong by becoming the most iconic gimmick wrestler of all time and the most successful WrestleMania star.

The Deadman was most recently seen by WWE fans at WrestleMania XL. During the bout between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on Night Two, The Phenom showed up and helped take out The Rock to prevent The People's Champion from costing Cody a victory.

With The Undertaker getting a taste of the spotlight again at WrestleMania XL, he could end up making a comeback. If he does, an appearance at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event makes sense, as he is regularly brought to Saudi Arabia, both by WWE and by the country's government to make appearances. Perhaps he could take out a cocky heel like Grayson Waller? Only time will tell.