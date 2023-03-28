4 WWE legends who could still join 2023 Hall of fame class

WWE via People Magazine recently revealed that the latest inductee to the Hall of Fame would be none other than Stacy Keibler.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant will join Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman in entering the hallowed halls. While Keibler never won any gold during her time in WCW and WWE, her contributions to the business made her more than worthy of induction.

But that still leaves WWE with a few more spots to fill (at least we're assuming so, anyway). With the ceremony just under a week away, we feel like there's still time to get in one more announcement.

So, we put our heads together to try and think of who that might be. Here are four WWE legends (two solo acts and a tag team) that we think could be added to this year's class.

#3 and 4. Demolition (former WWE Tag Team Champions)

Demotion members Ax and Smash (not pictured: Crush)

When the Road Warriors burst onto the scene in 1983, they immediately made an impact. So much so that nearly every other promotion in the country attempted to make its own version of the team.

Team up two big, tough, scary guys in face paint that destroyed everybody in their path was the goal.

WWE made two attempts to recreate the Road Warrior magic (before the actual duo themselves joined the promotion as the Legion of Doom in 1990). Warlord and Barbarian - collectively known as the Powers of Pain - were a more obvious reproduction, and they were almost an exact copy.

Demolition - Ax and Smash (Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow, respectively) - were a bit different. While not as muscularly chiseled as the Warriors, they were just as big. They also wore face paint - although theirs covered their entire faces - but rather than spiked shoulder pads, they wore studded black leather and masks that covered their entire faces.

Unlike the majority of these other "Road Warrior clones," Demolition enjoyed a lot of success during their WWE run. They held the tag team championships three times - with their first reign lasting a then-record 478 days until it was broken by the New Day in 2016.

In recent years, the relationship between the members of Demolition and WWE has been, let's say, less than cordial. Lawsuits and trash talk have been common since the team left the company.

However, this could have been said about several individuals now in the Hall. It's possible that Triple H could smooth things over with the team and give Demolition the recognition they deserve.

#2. Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette has been a major player in pro wrestling for four decades.

These days, Jim Cornette is better known for his wrestling podcasts and the controversial views on the business he tends to express on them. Whether you agree with said views, Cornette has the history and experience to back them up. He is not only a legendary manager, but a promoter and executive as well.

At age 14, Cornette was already working in the wrestling business, first as a photographer and then as whatever job promotions would let him do. By 1983, though, the "Louisville Slugger" was one of the most visible managers in the industry, handling the team of Bobby Eaton and Dennis Condrey (and, later, Stan Lane), known as the Midnight Express.

Over the last four decades, Cornette has been a successful manager in the NWA, WCCW, WCW, and WWE. In 1991, he formed his own promotion, Smoky Mountain Wrestling. While it only lasted two years, it was notable for helping launch the careers of stars like Chris Jericho, Lance Storm, Bob Holly, and future Hall of Famer Kane.

The veteran was also an influential figure in TNA, Ring of Honor, and MLW. Cornette was also heavily involved in Ohio Valley Wrestling for years while the promotion was a developmental territory for WWE.

Love him or hate him, Jim Cornette's mark on the business is definitely worthy of a place in the Hall of Fame.

#1. Lex Luger

"The Total Package" Lex Luger may not have had the success during his time in WWE that was expected of him, sure. Vince McMahon's attempts to make him the "next Hulk Hogan" didn't, well... it didn't work, let's just say that. He did get to ride around in a super cool bus, so there was that.

Come on, how dope is THAT? SO dope, that's how dope.

However, Luger's career extends way beyond a few years of wearing American flag trunks and co-winning the Royal Rumble with Bret Hart in 1994.

Luger began his career in the mid-1980s, establishing himself as an effective heel. Eventually, he even gained membership in the legendary Four Horsemen. Those early years in the NWA/WCW mostly saw him earn numerous United States title reigns and regularly chase Ric Flair for his NWA/WCW World Championship.

Ironically, he would win his first WCW Championship in 1991 at the Great American Bash - but immediately after Flair had left the company.

A year later, he found himself working for Vince McMahon - first as part of the WWE Chairman's failed venture into the world of bodybuilding, the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF). Eventually, he transitioned to WWE once the WBF wasn't a thing any longer, debuting as "The Narcissist" at the 1993 Royal Rumble.

Lex made a shocking appearance on the first episode of WCW Nitro in 1995, just eight days following his final WWE match. He would become an important player in the nWo storyline, and would even win yet another WCW Championship, defeating Hollywood Hogan in a classic bout on the company's flagship show.

His later career was fraught with legal problems, mostly involving illicit and illegal substances. In 2007, was dealt with a neck/nerve issue that paralyzed him from the neck down. Over the next few years, he was able to work towards being able to walk short distances with a cane, and even drive.

Nowadays, Luger once again works with WWE on their Wellness Policy. The former nWo Wolfpac member counsels current stars in regards to nutrition, drug prevention, and fitness. He uses his experience in the wrestling business to help prevent younger performers from making the same mistakes he made.

Lex Luger has had an amazing career, but he won't really be "The Total Package" until he's in the WWE Hall of Fame.

