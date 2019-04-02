WrestleMania 35: 4 WWE Legends Who Could Confront Elias At The Show Of Shows

Elias

As we know by now, WWE superstar Elias is set to perform a live concert at this coming Sunday's WrestleMania 35 show, which one would expect to be interrupted by a big name babyface.

This is the perfect opportunity for WWE to have a legendary name from the past confront the current Raw star, as many will be expecting to see a significant name interrupt his live show at MetLife Stadium.

There are some legends who will be backstage at WWE's biggest show of the year, so it's not like the company won't have any big names in town for the event. On top of that, it's probably pretty safe to assume that they figured out who is going to end up in the ring with Elias prior to the performance being announced.

As of this writing, there are four potential names who could confront Elias, starting with this man!

#4 Hulk Hogan

Even though WWE hasn't used him a ton, Hulk Hogan is officially back in the company, and according to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the legendary "Hulkster" will be at MetLife Stadium for this coming Sunday's WrestleMania 35.

The report didn't describe what Hogan's role would be at the event, or if he'll even appear on television at all. It's very possible that he could just be there to film some stuff for the WWE Network, as the company hasn't teased that the 65 year old former World Heavyweight Champion will be at their biggest show of the year.

This year's show will be in the New York market, which is certainly one of the most pro-Hogan regions in the United States .

If he is scheduled to appear at the show, this is really the only role for him that makes sense, even though he probably won't be allowed to do anything physical.

