4 WWE legends who may retire soon

Prasanna Waikar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 649 // 30 Sep 2018, 14:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Leader of Cenation

WWE has been around for a long time now and it has achieved tremendous success in all that time. Much of the credit goes to the performers, who put their body through constant pain and suffering.

WWE has had many superstars who built up their legacy to such an extent that they have been labelled as legends. Many of them are still active performers for the company.

However, time catches up with all of us, and it's only a matter of time before they hang up their boots. In this article, we take a look at 4 WWE legends who could be retiring soon.

#1 The Undertaker

Deadman walking

The Undertaker has been a WWE mainstay for over 20 years. In a career that long, he has gone through some slight gimmick alterations. But sadly, the one thing a gimmick alteration can't change is the age of a superstar.

Taker has had some classics that were both critically and commercially acclaimed. But now, he has slowed down considerably, thanks to the toll taken on his body by years of hustle.

This isn't a knock on Mark Calaway, the man behind the gimmick, but a concern. The Deadman has put himself through enough to entertain the fans. It is high time he rests in peace and enjoys the fruits of his labour.

#2 Kane

The Big Red Machine

From one deranged kayfabe brother to another, Kane is another legend to make an indelible mark in the pro-wrestling history books. Bursting onto the scene as the wronged brother of The Deadman, Kane got one of the most explosive debuts in WWE history.

Since then, he has carved out a niche for himself. He has become a reliable in-ring worker, one of the safest guys to wrestle, and a through and through company man. He has been a perfect brand ambassador for the WWE, with no scandal or backstage beefs ever heard of.

Along with his age, he has slowed down considerably. His victory in the Knox County Mayoral elections has also pushed him a bit away from an active performing role. While he'll be in The Undertaker's corner at WWE SSD, it's unlikely he'll stay, given his political responsibilities.

It's only a matter of time before he joins his brother to ride off into the sunset.

1 / 3 NEXT