4 WWE main roster stars who could win their first NXT titles in 2024

WWE is on fire. While there have been some less-than-positive stories about the promotion over the past month or so, there's no denying that as they are more successful than ever as a business. The money is rolling in and this is in large part thanks to the three brands the company currently features.

Monday Night RAW is the oldest brand, which first launched all the way back in 1993. Friday Night SmackDown is the biggest brand, which first aired back in 1999. The newest and arguably most exciting of the three, however, is NXT, which launched in 2010 as a competition show.

Today, NXT is home to some of the most talented and exciting young performers. While it mostly consists of greener talent who need seasoning, some experienced veterans are also regularly featured. Some of these pros even win titles while on the brand.

In this article we will look at a handful of performers who could do exactly that. Not only could these stars win gold on NXT, but they'd be doing so for the very first time in their career.

Below are four WWE main roster stars who could win their first NXT titles in 2024.

#4. Tegan Nox is yet to win a title in WWE

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underrated performers. She has been with the company off and on for around seven years now, but is yet to hold a title of any kind.

The talented Welsh star was on the NXT brand after signing with WWE in 2017. She remained there until 2021 when she joined the company's main roster. Tegan was later released in the Vince McMahon era, but was re-hired once the Triple H regime began in 2022.

Nox has appeared on NXT a few times since then. She even challenged for the NXT Women's Championship once, but she failed to win the gold. A return to NXT with a full focus on capturing the title could be a great story for her. Tegan should win her first belt in the promotion in 2024.

#3. AJ Styles went right to the main roster

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is an extremely decorated performer. He's held seven different belts while competing in World Wrestling Entertainment. This includes the RAW Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. He's also a two-time WWE Champion and a three-time United States Champion.

The Phenomenal One never holding a title on NXT comes down to the simple fact that he immediately debuted on WWE's main roster. He first appeared in 2016 during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. From there, he remained part of RAW and SmackDown.

Styles has done just about everything there is to do on the main roster. A brief run on NXT where he captures the titles he is yet to win could add more flair to his Hall of Fame resume. Beyond that, it would be extremely beneficial for the performers on the brand. Who wouldn't want to see Styles vs. Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, or Dijak?

#2. Gunther passed through NXT briefly

Gunther at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Gunther is another extremely successful WWE performer. He first joined the company through NXT UK where he won the United Kingdom Championship almost immediately. He held the belt for a record-breaking 685 days. Given that the title is retired, his record will probably never be broken.

Upon finishing up with NXT UK, Gunther moved to the NXT brand. Unfortunately, his stay was short-lived and he was quickly called up to WWE Friday Night SmackDown. There he won the Intercontinental Championship. Over 600 days later, The Ring General remains on top.

Given that the powerful Austrian's run on NXT was so short, he could return to the brand at some point this year to finally dominate. If he won the NXT Championship or even the North American Championship, he could be a double champion for the remainder of 2024. This, of course, is assuming he holds onto the Intercontinental Title moving forward.

#1. Bianca Belair was never the NXT Women's Champion

Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel 2023

Bianca Belair has been a dominant force on WWE's main roster. She first joined the company in 2016 and reported to NXT. In 2020, Belair joined the main roster and has been a regular on RAW and SmackDown ever since.

The EST has had several big moments throughout her career. She has headlined WrestleMania and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Belair is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Champion.

One thing Belair hasn't done is win a title on NXT. The women's scene was stacked prior to her call up. 2024 could be the year where that changes. Just like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch before her, Belair could return to the brand and win the gold. This would add to her impressive resume.