4 WWE matches that should be added to Clash at the Castle  following RAW (June 3, 2024)

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on the USA Network. The show featured numerous big matches and moments, including Rey Mysterio battling Damian Priest in a high-quality main event.

While the show had many quality bouts and intriguing segments, the majority of Monday Night RAW's episode was seemingly centered on building up the next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

So far, just three bouts have been officially confirmed for the big show. Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn will battle Chad Gable and Piper Niven will clash with Bayley.

There were several bouts that may have been built up solely for the purpose of being added to the Clash card during Monday Night RAW. This article will take a look at a handful of matches that could find themselves added to the already stellar lineup.

Below are four WWE matches that should be added to Clash at the Castle Scotland following RAW.

#4. Dragon Lee needs revenge on Carlito

Dragon Lee is one of the best athletes in the world. The Lucha star joined WWE over a year ago after extensive time in Mexico and in various promotions and immediately became a hit on NXT. In fact, he even won the NXT North American Championship.

The masked star's main roster run was seemingly set to be equally as special, but things hit a snag, thanks to Carlito. The "cool" superstar attacked Lee ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 and cost him a spot on the card. He then cost Dragon Lee a match against Finn Balor on RAW last night.

Carlito needs his comeuppance, and Dragon Lee is the one aiming to deliver it. The two will clash sooner rather than later, and it could happen in front of over 10,000 fans at Clash at the Castle Scotland later this month.

#3. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles could be defended in a Triple Threat match

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are a tag team nobody saw coming. Most fans expected the two talented women to feud as soon as they encountered each other, but instead, the pair bonded and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The EST of WWE and Cargill put their titles on the line during Monday Night RAW last night against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Instead of the bout concluding in any decisive manner, The Unholy Union interrupted things and helped lay out the champions.

Given that the event is in Scotland, it would make sense to include Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on the card. Since no definitive winner was decided on RAW, all three teams could clash with the Women's Tag Team Titles on the line at the Clash at the Castle event.

#2. Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet must be added

The 2024 WWE Draft saw big changes come to RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. While every brand had some hits, it could be argued that the red brand has benefitted the most. The roster is absolutely stacked, and two additions, Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker, have particularly stood out.

The two men are currently feuding alongside with RAW regular Ricochet. Breakker is a mad man attacking anyone and everyone, Ricochet is trying to get to the next level, and Ilja is the most intense wrestler in the world, but one with honor.

Some combination of these three men appears to be fighting each week, which could mean a Triple Threat Match is on the horizon. Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker at Clash at the Castle Scotland could be a show-stealer, much like Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed was at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

#1. IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria could happen on the show

Lyra Valkyria is another performer who was recently drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW. She immediately made an impact, as she made it all the way to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Unfortunately, she fell short to Nia Jax in the end.

On WWE RAW, Lyra was interviewed and discussed her goal of brushing off the loss and climbing back up the ranks. During her promo, Valkyria was attacked by an incensed IYO SKY, who has been frustrated by her own recent major defeats.

The two are set to have a rematch on the red brand next week. If the bout doesn't end in a definitive manner, however, it could lead to the two going one-on-one at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. They would surely deliver something special based on their previous match together.