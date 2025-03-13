4 WWE matches that should've happened at WrestleMania but didn't!

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest premium live event of the year hosted by the Stamford-based promotion. It has nicknames such as The Grandest Stage of Them All and The Showcase of the Immortals for a reason.

Most of the biggest matches in the wrestling promotion over the past 40 years have happened at WrestleMania. With some of the most memorable moments also having occurred at the annual premium live event. However, there are some showdowns that fans wanted or expected to take place at a WrestleMania, but for whatever reason, they never happened.

This article will take a look at four matches that should have happened at WrestleMania events in the past, but sadly never did. This includes icons battling it out, a clash of generations, and two beloved dark characters colliding:

#4. The Undertaker vs. Sting was a missed opportunity

The Undertaker was arguably the most iconic pro wrestler in WWE. While he isn't the biggest name in the history of the company, generations of fans and even those who aren't fans of the industry know of The Deadman. He is one of the most remembered personalities.

Sting is another iconic pro wrestler. In fact, he was called The Icon for years thanks to his work in WCW and TNA. He even had a brief run in WWE, but it ended abruptly due to an unfortunate incident in a match with Seth Rollins.

For years, Sting vs. The Undertaker was a proposed dream match. Sting was in WCW and The Deadman was in the-then WWF. By the time they were in the same company, Sting got injured and temporarily retired. Sadly, this potential WrestleMania match never happened, but it should have.

#3. Hulk Hogan vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin would have been an iconic WWE match

Hulk Hogan helped lead to a massive boom for WWE. The Rock 'n' Wrestling Era was ushered in by The Hulkster. He then led a similar boom for World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, on the other hand, led to a boom for WWE in the 1990s. He helped usher in The Attitude Era and is arguably the biggest draw of all time. They are both on the Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling greats.

This is another example of an absolute dream match that never happened. When Hulk Hogan returned in 2002, fans hoped it would take place, but The Hulkster battled The Rock instead. After that, the two could never get on the same page to make it work.

#2. Lita and Trish Stratus vs. The Golden Role Models could have been special

Trish Stratus and Lita are two WWE Hall of Famers. They came up together in the Attitude Era and later in the Ruthless Aggression Era. While they were primarily foes, the two are real-life besties and have a shared respect for each other.

The Golden Role Models was a tag team made of Bayley and former WWE star Sasha Banks. The long-time friends and rivals were the best tandem in the women's division for a few years and truly helped keep the division alive when Vince McMahon otherwise didn't particularly care about it.

Given that both pairs are real-life best friends who are best known for working together, these two teams clashing seemed inevitable. Unfortunately, Sasha left World Wrestling Entertainment and competes in AEW now, which means the bout might never happen.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania would've been incredible

Brock Lesnar was one of the most dominant stars in WWE for a long time. He rose through the ranks at a rapid rate in 2002. While he left in 2004, he returned less than a decade later and was the top draw of the company yet again, for quite a while.

As noted, Steve Austin was one of the biggest draws of the 1990s. Unfortunately, a number of injuries led to The Texas Rattlesnake retiring in 2003. Outside of one match in 2022, he never competed in a proper bout again.

Had Austin not been injured, a bout between him and Brock Lesnar would have been incredible for WrestleMania, perhaps in 2004. There were also constant rumors that WWE wanted the two to clash before Austin's return in 2022, but that never happened either. This is one dream match fans can only wish took place.

