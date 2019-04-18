4 WWE Matches We Can't Wait To See Following The Superstar Shakeup

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 141 // 18 Apr 2019, 00:10 IST

Raw and SmackDown see fresh stars and possibilities

Despite the hype not living up to the expectations, the WWE Superstar shakeup was done this past week and it has certainly changed the landscape of Raw and Smackdown Live for the foreseeable future. And most importantly, it makes Smackdown look strong heading into the move to Fox in October.

Big names moved from show to show, and while it's clear that Smackdown Live once again got the better of the deal, there are strengths and weaknesses on both shows, but what it has done is offer the WWE Universe plenty of new, fresh matchups, especially with stars from NXT and 205 Live joining the fray.

So without further ado, today we are going to take a look at 4 exciting, fresh matchups that we'd love to see as a result of this past weeks WWE Superstar Shakeup.

#4 The Uso's vs. The Viking Experience

It could get very interesting for The Uso's

The Uso's are the WWE's best tag team right now, and with a few more years under their belt, they'll be in the conversation for best WWE tag team of all-time, and with the switch to RAW, they have plenty of new tag teams to solidify that case against. A match against The Revival will no doubt be a great one, but with a new team on the block, it's safe to say that The Uso's have a new dream match, despite the horrendous name change.

The Viking Experience, formerly known as the War Raiders made their debut on RAW, and once the talk of the worst name change in WWE history dies down, people will truly begin to see the talent that the current NXT Tag Team Champions possess. There is reportedly a big push in the works for Erik and Ivar, and when these two teams finally collide, likely at Summerslam, it will be a clash for the ages.

