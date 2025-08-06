4 WWE Power Couples Bigger Than Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch 

This past week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch claimed that she and her husband, Seth Rollins, were the biggest power couple in the company. This is title that Nikki Bella and John Cena once owned, but following their breakup, it seems that the title could be handed to a number of other couples.The following list looks at just four couples who could be considered the biggest power couple in WWE.#4. Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's hard to imagine a list without the WWE Women's Champion on it, after the impression she has left in the locker room over the past year. Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser may be on opposite brands in the company at present, but they have found a way to make their relationship work both in and out of the ring.Kaiser and Stratton often share travel blogs and TikTok's together and have quite a fan following online. If this couple is now seen as a powerhouse at the moment, then they will be the biggest in the future.#3. Montez Ford and Bianca Belair View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBianca Belair and Montez Ford are the epitome of a power couple. The duo are multi-time champions and have been able to work on-screen together numerous times. This couple is so well-loved by wrestling fans that they were given their own reality TV series.The couple continues to work together, live together, and travel together after marrying back in 2018 and climbing through the ranks in WWE from NXT at the same time.#2. CM Punk and AJ Lee View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerhaps the best-known wrestling couple on the list, these two actually came together because of WWE and were married when Lee left the company back in 2015. Fans push for the former Divas Champion to make her return at every chance they get. Now that CM Punk has made his return, many believe that it won't be long before his wife follows suit.Lee has become a New York Times best-selling author since her retirement from the ring and has found success in comic books, as well as appearing in various TV series and movies.#1. WWE CCO Triple H and Stephanie McMahon View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis wouldn't be a real list without The Chief Content Officer and his wife, Stephanie McMahon. Triple H has 15 World Championships to his name, whilst McMahon is a former Women's Champion. The two stars have played a major role in shaping WWE into what it is today and remain the most recognisable power couple of the current era.Stephanie left her main job in the company several years ago, but with Triple H at the helm, she is still able to return every now and again to cut promos and make announcements when needed. Until the couple officially retires, there will never be a couple recognised above them.