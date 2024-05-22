4 WWE RAW and SmackDown stars who could challenge Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground - Former champion, absent performer

The WWE NXT brand is in a rebuilding phase. The developmental territory recently lost several key players, as stars such as Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Lyra Valkyria, Blair Davenport, Baron Corbin, and Dijak have all been called up this year.

Last night's show continued the rebuilding phase with new names hoping to break out. At the same time, some of the top stars of the brand aim to continue their impressive runs. This includes the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The women's champion won't have it easy, however. It was revealed that General Manager Ava has spoken to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the RAW and SmackDown General Managers, and has teased a main roster star challenging the champion at the upcoming Battleground event.

It isn't yet clear who Roxanne will be battling in Nevada, but it has been announced that her opponent will make themselves known next week. This article will take a look at a handful of main roster stars who could clash with the champion at Battleground.

Below are four WWE RAW and SmackDown stars who could challenge Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground.

#4. Sonya Deville just made a return

Sonya Deville is an extremely talented WWE star who first joined the company through the Tough Enough reality competition series. She eventually pivoted to NXT and then the main roster where she's been for over half a decade.

The Jersey Devil has had an up-and-down year. She was doing immensely well when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Title with Chelsea Green, but then everything changed when she tore her ACL.

Thankfully, Deville is back, as evident by her appearance on RAW. If she wants to make a quick impression, The Pridefighter could challenge Roxanne Perez at Battleground. Who knows, if she and Shayna Baszler can get along, maybe The Queen of Spades can help Chelsea win.

#3. Nia Jax could be a major problem for Roxanne Perez

Nia Jax is an imposing figure who spent years in WWE before being let go a few years ago. She was re-hired under Triple H and while some fans were concerned how she'd fare, Nia has proven herself to be extremely competent in the ring.

The powerful Jax has a big-time match this Friday. She will go one-on-one with Bianca Belair in a Queen of the Ring Tournament semi-final match. Supposing she wins, Nia will then face Lyra Valkyria in the finals the next night.

Regardless of her queenly endeavors, Nia could be Roxanne's foe. Ava is clearly tired of Perez's antics since becoming a whiny heel and the perfect way to make Roxanne suffer is by putting her in the ring with the biggest and most dangerous female star in the entire company.

#2. Tegan Nox has been absent from WWE television

Tegan Nox is one of the most underutilized and underrated wrestlers in WWE. Despite being extremely talented, she has yet to hold proper gold in the company. Still, she has an unmistakable charisma and likability.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard has had constant ups and downs in WWE. Upon joining the company, she faced a series of serious leg injuries. From there, she was eventually called up only to be barely used and was then released.

Thankfully, she was re-hired in late 2022, but her booking has remained mediocre at best. A good way to finally utilize Tegan is by having her return to NX. If she gives Roxanne a fight or even wins the title, it could get some steam behind the Welsh star.

#1. IYO SKY just lost a big match

IYO SKY is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. She can do high-flying and exciting strikes, but she also has a level of charisma that causes the villainous character to appeal to fans of all ages. IYO can truly do it all.

The Genius of The Sky was in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. While many expected her to make it to the finals or win the entire thing, IYO was part of a shocking upset where Lyra Valkyria pinned the former WWE Women's Champion on RAW.

The loss had to hurt and some fans were livid by it. IYO needs to rebound. Triple H could book SKY to appear on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' watch, thus giving her a chance to win a title she'd held before. Regardless of who wins, the match would be truly fantastic.