4 WWE RAW stars Triple H must use better - Former champions barely utilized, performer called up in 2024 Draft, and more

WWE is in a hot new era. Whether fans want to refer to it as The Renaissance Era or the Paul Levesque Era, there is no denying that this is a special time for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The current regime has utilized most performers far more effectively than the previous one. With better characters and stories, the company has reached heights never before seen, especially financially.

Still, while most wrestlers are used better under Triple H, a small percentage of extremely talented stars across both brands aren't being utilized to the best of their ability.

Below are four WWE RAW Superstars Triple H must use better:

#4. Alba Fyre & #3. Isla Dawn - The Unholy Union needs to be used better

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Unholy Union is a tag team currently on the red brand comprised of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The talented performers first broke out on the indie scene before signing with NXT UK. They then became a team while on the NXT brand together where they won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were called up to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft, but very few fans would know it due to how underutilized they've been. The pair had a Unification Match with the-then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and have been mostly absent ever since.

Now that the two are on Monday Night RAW, there is no excuse not to use the talented Scottish women. With Clash at the Castle set to take place in their home country, Triple H must start utilizing them regularly, both for the show and then afterward. The women's tag team division deserves strong duos like The Unholy Union.

#2. Dijak needs to make his WWE main roster return

Expand Tweet

Dijak has had a lot of ups and downs in WWE. He joined the company and became Dominik Dijakovic on NXT. Upon being called up to the main roster, he was re-packaged as T-BAR. Thankfully, he reinvented himself again by returning to being just Dijak and he's had a lot of success on NXT.

The talented performer is on the minds of many WWE fans for a handful of reasons. For starters, he was selected as a RAW roster member in the 2024 Draft. Additionally, his contract is allegedly expiring soon, although World Wrestling Entertainment is yet to confirm this speculation.

While he could be kept off of television until a new deal is reached, Dijak is far too talented to sit on the sidelines. If a deal is done, Triple H must debut him as soon as possible. Dijak feuding with Sami Zayn, for example, could make for an incredibly entertaining rivalry.

#1. Dragon Lee should not be lost in the shuffle

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee is an incredible in-ring performer. The masked star has captivated fans all over the world with his impressive high-flying and impactful strikes. It has also led to success in WWE, as he's a former North American Champion.

The talented performer is part of the Latino World Order. The faction also features Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. At one point, Carlito was in the WWE faction but he left the group recently.

In fact, Carlito took Dragon Lee's spot at WrestleMania away from him. The star jumped Lee ahead of the show in the hopes of being Rey's partner, but Andrade ultimately took the spot instead.

Dragon Lee has yet to have a televised match since April. He hasn't officially debuted on RAW as an in-ring talent since being drafted. Somebody of Lee's talent level not being utilized is a major mistake and Triple H must correct this immediately barring any unknown health complications delaying his RAW debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback