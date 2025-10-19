4 WWE replacements for Ilja Dragunov on RAW now that he has joined SmackDown

On SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2025, Ilja Dragunov made his WWE comeback and dethroned Sami Zayn to become the new United States Champion. The return of The Mad Dragon caught everyone by surprise, and the title change was unexpected. After this win, WWE officially moved Ilja to the blue brand. However, before his injury, he was part of Monday Night RAW. In this article, we will look at four stars who could replace The Mad Dragon on the red brand after he joined SmackDown.#4. Jimmy Uso might officially become a part of the RAW rosterSince The Usos reunited, Jimmy Uso has been a prominent part of Monday Night RAW, but, officially, Big Jim still belongs to the blue brand. However, after Dragunov's return on SmackDown, WWE might decide to officially move the OG Bloodline member to the red brand. This will help them focus properly on the ongoing storyline of The Usos, and Jimmy could serve as a perfect replacement for The Mad Dragon.#3. Shinsuke NakamuraShinsuke Nakamura once again impressed the audience with his performance against Sami Zayn last week. The King of Strong Style is back with his iconic theme song, and he could be a great replacement for Ilja on Monday Night RAW.Nakamura has already gotten a US Title shot, and it's very unlikely that WWE will book him again for the mid-card title feud anytime soon. Therefore, it would be better if the company shifts him to the red brand.This move will give the former Royal Rumble winner a fresh start, especially after his recent cryptic retirement post.#2. Omos could return to WWE RAWJordan omogbehin @TheGiantOmosLINK@BeckyLynchWWE My services are available…It's been a long time since Omos appeared on WWE television. However, after the implosion of The Vision, The Nigerian Giant offered assistance to Becky Lynch in tackling the villainous faction after their betrayal of Seth Rollins. With The Mad Dragon's shift to SmackDown, WWE can finally bring Omos back to Monday Night RAW and include him in The Vision storyline. Despite being under contract with the Stamford-based promotion, Omos has been working on the independent circuit and has gained massive popularity.A return of the former tag team champion could be a great fit for the red brand and will make the storyline interesting to watch, especially if he returns as a babyface star.#1. Rey FenixCrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlinLINKRey Fenix is a absolute star I love WWE having him and Penta get pushes on separate brands I do think they'll get drafted to the same brand when the next draft happens and reunite at some pointRey Fenix is part of SmackDown, but Triple H might think about moving him to RAW if he has plans for a Rey and Penta reunion. They competed as The Lucha Bros in All Elite Wrestling.If the company moves Fenix to the red brand, they can dethrone The Judgment Day to emerge as the new World Tag Team Champions. This makes Rey Fenix a great potential replacement for the US Champion on Monday Night RAW.