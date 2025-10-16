  • home icon
  Former WWE champion teases return after 18 months to help Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after The Vision's betrayal

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:01 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision in brutal fashion this past week on WWE RAW, prompting a concerned response from his wife and fellow star Becky Lynch. Now, none other than Omos has come forward to offer his services to the husband-wife duo to deal with their ongoing troubles in the global juggernaut.

The Nigerian Giant hasn't been seen on WWE TV since 5th April 2024, when he participated in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown. Earlier this year, the company sent him on an excursion to Japan to work for NOAH.

However, Omos is now back, having recently worked at AAA TripleMania XXXIII and a host of NXT Live Events. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has also teased his much-anticipated return to the main roster with a recent tweet.

He responded to Becky Lynch's message regarding The Vision betraying her husband, Seth Rollins, expressing his desire to help them deal with this setback.

Check out his tweet below:

"My services are available…" tweeted Omos
Seth Rollins might have to undergo surgery soon

Soon after the World Heavyweight Champion was kicked out of The Vision, rumors began floating surrounding Rollins being legitimately injured during his Crown Jewel 2025 match. It was speculated that the angle was meant to write him off TV so he could recuperate. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that Seth Rollins is indeed staring at an impending surgery.

Moreover, it was also noted that the shoulder injury might put him on the shelf for months to come, with him possibly missing WrestleMania 42, too.

If this turns out to be true, there's no doubt WWE would also be forced to have Rollins vacate his World Heavyweight Title. This has turned out to be an incredibly unfortunate situation and is sure to put a dampener on the company's plans, as WrestleMania storylines are usually chalked out months in advance.

One can only hope Seth Rollins makes a miraculous recovery and returns in time for The Show of Shows next year in Nevada.

