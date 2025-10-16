Bad news for Seth Rollins - Reports

Seth Rollins won at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 when he faced Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. However, things took a turn for the worse, and there's unfortunate news surrounding The Visionary's future.

After WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, it became clear that Seth Rollins is injured, and the injury took place when he tried a coast-to-coast and landed awkwardly. While many expected it to be a hiccup in The Visionary's path, the injury turned out to be serious.

Moreover, the management decided to pivot, and Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins and took Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman with him on the RAW after the event. While the shoulder injury seems to be real, the injury's nature and the recovery period might cost Rollins everything leading up to WrestleMania 42.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the insider agreed with multiple other reports stating Rollins will need surgery as soon as possible. While he didn't address the state of the World Heavyweight Championship, Metlzer stated that the surgery will cost him WrestleMania 42, and he could be out of action post-Mania as well.

This is truly bad news for Seth Rollins, as The Vision picked up good momentum in the past few months on the red brand. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.

What was WWE planning for Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 42?

Seth Rollins became a key figure in the Stamford-based promotion when he defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk on the same night at WrestleMania 41. In the coming months, he created The Vision alongside Paul Heyman and added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the mix.

A few weeks ago, Becky Lynch also joined the faction to help her real-life husband against CM Punk. However, it all came crashing down when The Visionary got injured in Perth. After the injury, Bron Breakker turned on the current World Heavyweight Champion and seemingly took over the group.

According to reports, The Vision wasn't supposed to end this year as there were plans to do a Men's WarGames match in San Diego. Moreover, Breakker's turn was originally planned for 2026, and Rollins was supposed to clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42. It'll be interesting to see what the management does next in the coming weeks.

