4 WWE Royal Rumble records no one talks about

WWE’s annual 30-man brawl that is the Royal Rumble is just days away, and fans are already musing over the possible superstar entrants to the marquee match. Since its inception back in 1988, several WWE Superstars have left their mark by etching feats during the eponymous match. Some of these records remain unbeaten to this day.

Despite how awesome these achievements are, they are rarely talked about while a few of them are even pretty much forgotten. Not on our watch, though. Let’s take a look at some of these Royal Rumble records that are also spotlight-worthy:

#4 Randy Orton making it to Royal Rumble’s final four for a record eight times

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has participated in 14 Royal Rumble matches, which makes him one of the superstars with the most appearances. Out of those 14, the Apex Predator made it to the final four on eight instances.

In those eight instances, he was hailed as the last man standing a couple of times: 2009 and 2017. Randy's victory in the 2009 Rumble match paved the way for him to headline WrestleMania 25. The Viper challenged then-WWE Champion Triple H in a losing cause. Eight years later, Orton completed his story as he backed up the Rumble victory with a WWE Championship triumph at WrestleMania.

For those unaware, this was the first instance of Orton winning the WWE Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#3 Roman Reigns: Most appearances in the final two

The Bloodline’s Head of the Table and reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns also had a similar feat when he reached Royal Rumble’s final four. Reigns has competed in six Rumble matches thus far and has made it to the final four on four occasions.

In line with this, The Tribal Chief has also claimed one of the final two spots in five of those Rumble matches. It was during the 2015 instalment of the PLE that he finally became the last man standing after eliminating Rusev (AEW’s Miro).

Albeit the win, not to mention The Rock coming to his aid, Reigns was heavily booed by the crowd at the time.

#2 The Queen Charlotte Flair also holds a similar Royal Rumble record

The second-generation Superstar Charlotte Flair also has a similar record of making it to the top four for the highest number of times during a Royal Rumble match. Like Roman Reigns, the former Women's Champion has made it to the final four in all four Rumbles that she has competed in. Further, out of those four, she made it to the final two spots three times.

It was during the 2020 Rumble that Flair won the eponymous match after she eliminated fellow Superstar Shayna Baszler.

#1 Chyna is the only female WWE Superstar to hold such a record

Chyna is hailed as one of the biggest names during WWE’s Attitude Era. Her physique and strength used to prove to be equal to that of her male counterparts. These are pretty much some of the reasons why she was able to achieve such feats during the Royal Rumble.

For those unaware, Chyna is the first female wrestler in the history of the promotion to participate in a men’s Rumble match. Not just one, but two Rumble matches: 1999 and 2000.

Before the 1999 Rumble, she participated in a so-called Corporate Royal Rumble match where members of the wrestling factions D-Generation X and The Corporation slugged it out to determine the 30th entrant of that year’s Rumble. The Hall of Famer won the match and the rest is now etched in WWE’s record books.

Chyna participated in the match as the 30th entrant and eliminated Mark Henry before getting eliminated by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

She was the 17th entrant the following year, though she was eliminated by another Hall of Famer – The Big Boss Man.

Aside from entering the men’s Rumble, she is also the first female wrestler to qualify for the King of the Ring. She also became the first woman in WWE to be the number-one contender for the then-WWF Championship.

The Ninth Wonder of the World is also the first and only female wrestler to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Did we miss out on any underrated record from the Royal Rumble? If yes, then share in the comment section.

