6 WWE Superstars who fell prey to The Bloodline

The Bloodline is by far the most dominant wrestling faction within WWE. With the promotion’s current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, spearheading the stable, those who dare challenge them should already expect a serious beatdown.

Since the group’s inception, they have put the entire WWE locker room on notice, not to mention having beaten every superstar who stood their way. The list of WWE Superstars who fell prey to The Bloodline is too long for it to fit into this list. To that end, here are just some of the superstars who, at some point, were savagely victimized by the villainous wrestling collective.

#6. Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior and the former WWE Champion Sheamus, who, despite his toughness, had fallen prey to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

It was during an October episode of SmackDown where Sheamus, who was in a losing effort, faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Just as when everyone thought it was all over, Sami Zayn and The Usos delivered a brutal post-match beating to Sheamus.

The Brawling Brutes leader was already suffering an injured arm at the time. To inflict further damage, Jey Uso would connect sickening chair shots to that part as the helpless Celtic Warrior can be seen in a whole world of pain.

#5. Austin Theory

Austin Theory is another WWE Superstar who got victimized by Roman Reigns’ The Bloodline.

Austin Theory became the youngest Money in the Bank winner after successfully capturing the briefcase in July of 2022. Fans at the time were expecting that he would be cashing in on Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt, provided that the situation was in his favor.

Hints of him cashing in on Roman Reigns’ championship were seen on both RAW and SmackDown, where he would have promos alongside the formidable heel faction. There was even a spot on the blue brand where The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline were having a promo when Theory’s entrance theme played. The then-Mr. Money in the Bank would then be seen circling the ring before heading back backstage.

However, the faction finally got the perfect opportunity to strike in an episode of RAW after Theory lost his tag team match against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. While on his way backstage, he got knocked down by a double Superkick courtesy of Jimmy and Jey Uso. Still dazed, Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman, would come out of the Titantron and gave back his briefcase while giving him a word of advice.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens also had several brushes with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. This was when his best friend, Sami Zayn, was still part of the faction that he thought had accepted him fully.

Owens knew that it was just a matter of time before Roman Reigns and The Bloodline turned against Zayn, and to save his best friend, Owens would confront the group while at the same time talking sense to Zayn. He was livid with the group that he would team up or come to a superstar’s aid whenever The Bloodline was involved.

A notable encounter between him and the group happened during this year’s Royal Rumble as Owens faced The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Prizefighter lost the match, not to mention that he was handcuffed before being beaten senseless by other Bloodline members.

It was at this point that Zayn finally came to his senses and officially cut ties with the group by delivering a chair shot at Reigns instead of Owens. Like the challenger, the former Honorary Uce suffered the same fate as both men were left wasted inside the squared circle.

#3. Jey Uso

Even Jey Uso fell prey to the hands of his brothers and his cousin. The cracks between him and The Bloodline have been noticed by fans for quite some time before eventually breaking away from the faction.

For years, Jey has been one of Roman Reigns' protectors from superstars who tried to take away the championship from their Tribal Chief. However, Jey reached the breaking point during the June 16 edition of SmackDown and put his cousin on notice that he was eyeing the gold around his waist as well.

However, just a week before their scheduled Tribal Combat Match at this year’s SummerSlam, Main Event Jey Uso received a vicious attack courtesy of his little brother Solo Sikoa and cousin Roman Reigns. This was after he dominated fellow WWE Superstar Grayson Waller in a match on SmackDown.

Jey did receive a beating as Reigns and Solo delivered a couple of the lethal combos of what is dubbed as a Spear-Spike.

#2. Brock Lesnar also fell prey to The Bloodline

Believe it or not, Brock Lesnar himself is also one of the WWE Superstars who got attacked by The Bloodline. Like the other superstars on this list, he also had a history with the villainous faction and its leader, Roman Reigns.

Both have gone back and forth during their rivalry as they launched sneak attacks at each other whenever they get the chance. Most fans were delighted at the sight of The Bloodline members getting singlehandedly smashed by Lesnar. However, there were a few instances where the heel faction gained the upper hand and eventually subdued The Beast Incarnate.

A case in point was during a live event at Madison Square Garden in March 2022. Lesnar just won a match against Austin Theory before getting attacked by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns and his cousins surely did get the better of Lesnar before finally conquering him.

To add more salt to injury, Reigns stood on a downed Lesnar before raising the championship belts and commanding The Beast Incarnate to acknowledge him.

#1. Sami Zayn's chair shot at Roman Reigns got him punished

All Sami Zayn wanted at the time was a sense of belonging from his fellow WWE superstars, as he felt that the entire locker room had already lost respect and credibility for him. One of the things he thought of in regaining both is by joining a powerful team like The Bloodline.

This story arc of the faction has been deemed one of the best storylines the WWE creative has devised, and this went on until January of this year. The fans, wrestling pundits, and those who cared about Zayn knew that it would only take a matter of time before the team, whom Zayn considered as family, would kick him out of the group.

As mentioned, that time came in January during this year’s Royal Rumble when Zayn refused to participate in the beatdown of his best friend, Kevin Owens. Instead of The Prizefighter, Zayn would connect the chair shot at Roman Reigns, and what happened next was sheer slaughter.

