5 debuts that must happen at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is like WWE’s way of kicking off the new year with a bang. The company hosts its annual battle royale-themed match to determine who will be getting the opportunity to main event WrestleMania. Now that 2024’s just around the corner, murmurings about who will be participating in the eponymous match are getting rife.

In line with this, there are exceptionally talented wrestlers within the company who pundits believe should make their debut in the upcoming January PLE. With that in mind, here are the superstars whose main roster debut should happen during Royal Rumble’s 37th installment.

#5. The legendary Meiko Satomura

Former (and final) NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura is one of the Superstars who should debut at next year’s Royal Rumble. The Niigata native has been slugging it out in the squared circle since 1995, and at 44, there’s no sign of her hanging those boots just yet.

Meiko's years of wrestling experience helped her immensely when she joined WWE, and she has been doing amazing in-ring work since then.

When asked as to who among the NXT Superstars are already ready for the main roster, former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James mentioned the names of Zoey Stark, who is already on the main roster, and Meiko Satomura.

A match between her and the likes of Kairi Sane, reigning WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, and Asuka will certainly be a barn burner. It would be remarkable to see if they all meet at next year's Royal Rumble.

#4. Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton entering the Royal Rumble would be ecstatic

Former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been getting much attention from both fans and pro-wrestling critics as of late. During her reign, she had a feud with Becky Lynch, which led to her losing the belt to The Man.

Albeit losing the title, her current run within WWE’s developmental brand is nothing but exceptional. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose even revealed in an interview that she loves what Stratton has been doing in NXT.

Even The Bloodline’s Wiseman, Paul Heyman, is impressed with the young superstar’s performance. In a recent interview, he said:

"Tiffany Stratton is someone that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and the main roster women better keep their eyes on because she’s another one who, if she continues on this path, is going to be a significant player in the future of this industry and leading the industry into the future."

#3. Current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is the reigning NXT Champion, but if he and Triple H feel that it’s time for him to step into the main roster, the upcoming Royal Rumble will be one of the best avenues for him to make such a debut.

NXT fans are well acquainted with how unrelenting The Mad Russian is inside the ring. Further, most of his matches have indeed brought the house down and received praise from fans and critics alike.

A case in point was his match against then NXT UK Champion Walter (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther) at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021. He went on to end The Ring General’s 870-day reign as champion, not to mention their match reached critical acclaim.

To that end, these two superstars crossing paths once again on WWE's main roster will give us some banger matches.

#2. Big Bad Booty Nephew Bron Breakker

The generational superstar and former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is already ripe for the picking to join WWE’s main roster, and what better way to do it than to take part in the 30-man battle royal at next year’s Royal Rumble?

One might argue that Breakker already made his main roster debut in March of last year during an episode of RAW. However, it is more of a one-off engagement, not to mention that he is still with NXT.

Many fans and critics would agree that Breakker is ready to step into the big leagues and face the promotion’s biggest Superstars. Back in June, he faced current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at NXT Gold Rush. Despite him losing the match, he showed the champ that he’s no pushover.

#1. Jade Cargill could finally make her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble

Without a shadow of a doubt, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is one of the company’s hottest acquisitions. With that in mind, it would be fitting for her to be part of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Back when she was still signed with rival promotion AEW, she was a one-time (and inaugural) TBS Champion. Her reign lasted for an astonishing 508 days. In line with this, she remained undefeated in 60 of her matches until both her aforementioned feats were ended by AEW Star Kris Statlander.

Since signing up with WWE, she has only made a few brief appearances in various programs of the company. WWE’s Creative is said to be taking their time with Cargill as they want to develop a proper build-up for her character. Further, she has yet to determine which brand she’ll be signing up with.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.