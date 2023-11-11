5 feuds for Ilja Dragunov if he gets pushed to the main roster soon

NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov has finally done it. After losing to then-NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes during this year’s Great American Bash, he has finally captured the white and gold brand’s championship title at No Mercy. This made him the first superstar to have held both the NXT UK and NXT Championship.

The Russian-born brawler has exhibited top-notch in-ring skills that wowed fans, not to mention that some of his matches received praise from wrestling pundits. With that in mind, it’s only just a matter of time before Dragunov gets called out to the main roster and bash heads against WWE’s biggest stars.

But who should he face when he gets there? Check out these five WWE Superstars who could be feuding with The Mad Dragon that is Ilja Dragunov.

#5. Sheamus

WWE Superstar Sheamus is well-versed in lengthy and intense in-ring battles. His tough playstyle would certainly complement Ilja Dragunov’s fierceness inside the squared circle. The powerhouse from Ireland is a highly decorated superstar, having won the world championship four times.

Like Dragunov, Sheamus never backs down against whoever comes in his way. A case in point was during a WWE live event in Canada a few years back where he locked horns with Brock Lesnar. Despite the losing effort, The Celtic Warrior had put up one heck of a show, and gave The Beast Incarnate quite the beating in a hard-hitting bout.

With that in mind, a clash between Ilja Dragunov and Sheamus would certainly be a banger of a fight as they are expected to beat the heck of each other. WWE should consider booking this match if the former gets into the main roster.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Another worthy opponent for Ilja Dragunov in the WWE main roster is the Scottish Warrior himself – Drew McIntyre. Towering at six foot six, there is no denying that the WWE Superstar can match whatever The Dragon would throw at him in the event that they meet inside the ring.

Fans might recall that during 2022’s Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, McIntyre was well on track to becoming world champion again if it weren’t for Solo Sikoa’s interference.

The buildup of McIntyre turning heel is very much noticeable, and it has been more evident after his loss to current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at this year’s Crown Jewel. If Dragunov gets called out to the main roster by the time McIntyre turns to the dark side, a clash between the two superstars sure will be interesting.

#3. Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley may have taken on a managerial role as of late for the Street Profits, but the former world champion will not back down to any formidable opponent when he comes across one.

Lashley also has an impressive pro-wrestling record where he became a two-time world champion and also captured the ECW World Championship a couple of times. At 47, he’s still in tip-top shape, as is evident in his physique.

For those unaware, Lashley also delved into the world of Mixed Martial Arts where he fought in various MMA promotions. Most of his wins were either via submission or TKO. Further, with a win-loss record of 15-2, he definitely made a statement during his MMA days.

Ilja Dragunov will be put to the test if a matchup between him and Lashley comes to fruition in WWE’s main roster. He’d better watch out for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford as well, though as they will pretty much come to Lashley’s aid.

#2. Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most feared combatants within the promotion. Opponents upon hearing his entrance theme already know what they’ll be getting.

Like the aforementioned entries on this list, he too is a multi-time world champion where he is a seven-time WWE Champion and a three-time Universal Champion. He main-evented numerous PLEs of the Stamford-based promotion, and never failed to wow its entire wrestling fandom.

One of the highlights of Lesnar’s illustrious WWE career was when he ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak in 2014.

Similar to Bobby Lashley, he too embarked on an MMA journey where he became UFC’s Heavyweight Champion, and successfully defended it a couple of times.

It would be interesting to see how The Dragon would fair against The Beast Incarnate inside the ring.

#1. A Gunther vs Ilja Dragunov rematch?

This list won’t be complete without mentioning current WWE Intercontinental Champion and leader of The Imperium - Gunther. Who would forget Ilja Dragunov and Gunther’s (Walter at the time) epic match at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021?

Gunther was the NXT UK Champion at the time, and had a record reign of 870 days until Dragunov ended it during their match at the aforementioned PLE. The match was highly praised by both fans and critics alike. The match received such acclaim that Dave Meltzer, from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, rated it 5.25 stars, making it the fourth match in the history of WWE to exceed the five-star rating.

Now, imagine these two back at it again inside the ring at a WWE PLE with a larger crowd. Fans can expect it to be at least another five-star match. Will The Ring General finally get even? Or will Ilja Dragunov snag another win?

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage