5 times Brock Lesnar went off-script in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of, if not the most feared WWE Superstar due to his ferocity inside the ring. And because of this intensity, there are instances during his match that he forgets to stick to what was planned.

Lesnar going off-script during a match or a promo is something that fans have witnessed over the years. Some of which landed the Beast in hot water with former head of creative, Vince McMahon.

Nonetheless, many of these off-script spots have left fans in utter shock. Check out five of the most notable times when WWE’s Beast Incarnate didn’t stick to what was planned.

#5. The car door spot was indeed off-script

This was during Brock Lesnar’s feud with Seth Rollins in 2015 leading to their match at Battleground that year. In a promo during an episode of RAW, hyping up the championship match, Lesnar would lay waste to the sports car that Rollins bought for J&J Security (Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble) à la Street Fighter bonus stage.

The Beast Incarnate went off-script when he ripped off one of the car doors and forcefully hurled it towards the crowd. The object would dismantle midair where the plastic part of it landed on some of the fans.

Clips of him doing it quickly went viral as fans caught the moment on their phone cameras.

#4. Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker at Hell in a Cell 2015

WWE follows strict PG guidelines trying to avoid any superstars showing color (blood) on live TV. However, during Hell in a Cell in 2015, such ruling got broken when Brock Lesnar went off-script during the match against The Undertaker.

The rivalry between the two titans was highlighted during the premium live event, where both men brawled it out inside the devil’s playground. It instantly became one of WWE’s most memorable matches as it was well received by fans and pundits alike.

The bout received quite a bit of controversy, as both men wore the infamous crimson mask. Lesnar’s head bled profusely, and a medic was brought in during the fight. However, in another off-script fit, The Beast attacked the medic as well.

It was believed that Vince McMahon was livid at the time for he knew that the guidelines the company usually abides by, had been violated.

#3. Returning the favor to Braun Strowman

The Triple Threat match involving Brock Lesnar, Kane, and Braun Strowman at 2018’s Royal Rumble is another off-script moment courtesy of The Beast Incarnate.

There was a spot during the match where Strowman, who seemingly got carried away in the moment, delivered a stiff knee to Lesnar. The Beast definitely did not let that one pass, as he also delivered his own stiff shot where he connected a punch to the head of the Monster of all Monsters.

In an interview with TalkSPORT, Strowman would talk about it stating that they both apologized to each other backstage and laughed it off.

#2. Referee rage

Brock Lesnar would often be seen to focus his rage on to any person or object that gets his way, especially if things don't go to plan. Cases in point was this year’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar was the 12th man to enter during the multiple-man match and many were expecting that he’d go the distance or even win the 30-man brawl. However, to everyone’s shock, Lesnar got eliminated by Bobby Lashley with just over two minutes spent inside the ring.

He was so enraged with what happened that he took off the top of the announcer's table, slammed a part of the steel steps onto it, and shoved the referee over the barricade, which was not part of the script.

Another instance was during this year’s Elimination Chamber. The match ended in disqualification after Brock Lesnar delivered a low blow to Lashley. He would later perform an F5 on both The All Mighty and the referee.

Those F5s were part of the script, however Lesnar additionally delivered a second F5 to the ref on a broken announcer's table, which wasn't.

#1. Brock Lesnar also went off-script when he busted open fellow WWE Superstar John Cena

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012 where he kicked off his feud with John Cena. This led to the two Superstars headlining the Extreme Rules PLE that year and the promo for the match was indeed a taste of things to come.

During an episode of RAW, Lesnar was inside the ring after deeming to bring legitimacy back to WWE. Cena’s music then played as he showed up to confront the Beast before slapping him.

The off-script moment came when Cena was sent to the canvas and Lesnar repeatedly punched the 16-time champ. This resulted in the Cena’s mouth gushing with blood as they got separated by the red brand’s entire locker room.

Come Extreme Rules, and that familiar crimson hue was also seen on Cena during the match. Despite the predicament, Cena went on to win the match.

