4 storylines for Seth Rollins after his return match on RAW

Seth Rollins created quite a stir a couple of weeks ago after allegedly walking out during the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Speculations about him made the rounds as fans became concerned about his future as some believed that he could be on his way out of the promotion.

Fortunately, these rumors may have been pretty much quashed by Rollins himself, as he just went toe-to-toe against The Miz at this week’s installment of RAW. While it is true that a Seth Rollins and Miz feud could create a great narrative if it continues, there are fans who believe that WWE’s creative could have more in store for The Architect.

Check out these plausible storylines that Seth Rollins might get involved in.

#4 Starting another feud against Shinsuke Nakamura

After a historic Noah match against recently inducted WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta in January and a few months off, The King of Strong Style is back in the company. His return match against fellow WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was well-received by fans, and he even highlighted in an interview that he’s out for gold.

Such a statement could be a good source for a new storyline alongside Seth Rollins. Like Nakamura, Rollins is also eyeing for a gold, not to mention his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. To that end, pitting them against each other would be a great angle, as their clashes in the past have been certified crowd-pleasers.

#3 A storyline involving him, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus

It was during the April 10 episode of RAW that fans were stunned after Hall of Famer Trish Stratus attacked Becky Lynch, effectively turning heel.

Her signature Chick Kick knocked The Man out cold as it received a ton of heat from the crowd. Seth Rollins could get into this developing storyline and confront Stratus for what she did to his wife.

The thing is, WWE veers from intergender matches, and the idea of a Rollins-Stratus match is out of the question. The Hall of Famer could be rendering the services of another male WWE Superstar, provided that such confrontation comes to fruition.

#2 Pitting Seth Rollins against Uncle Howdy

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has been out of in-ring action since late February, with his last match being against L.A. Knight during a Road to WrestleMania house show. It was revealed that the otherworldly superstar was sidelined due to a so-called physical issue, and there’s no definite timeline for his return.

Like Wyatt, his equally creepy teammate, Uncle Howdy, has also been out of action as well. If it weren’t for the undisclosed issues Wyatt is dealing with, both could still be out there and be as menacing as they can be.

For those unaware, there was also a budding feud between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley, but it was eventually scrapped due to the aforementioned predicament. This might get looked upon by creative by the time Wyatt returns, and when it gets tapped anew, it is expected that there will be interference from Uncle Howdy.

Provided that this storyline goes in full motion, Lashley could be put in an angle where he could get an unlikely ally in Seth Rollins. Sure, his former Hurt Business buddies, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, would be the obvious WWE Superstars for this, but the enemy of my enemy is my friend narrative that would likely pique the interest of fans.

#1 Another world title pursuit that would lead to a main event at WrestleMania

Night two of WrestleMania 39 saw Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he received a Samoan Spike courtesy of The Bloodline’s Enforcer – Solo Sikoa. This resulted in The Tribal Chief retaining his belts while Rhodes was left beaten with a rubber chicken a foot from his head.

Now that The American Nightmare is in a feud with Brock Lesnar, this would be the perfect opportunity for the former Shield teammates to meet inside the ring for the championship. Since Seth Rollins has been vocal about main eventing WrestleMania 40, the creative might want to consider a storyline for this one.

If this is possible, they might also want to add Cody Rhodes since he has set his sights on the championship. They may have real-life heat towards each other, but this can be put aside to give the fans a banger of a match.

