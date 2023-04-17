Update on Seth Rollins' future as he finally breaks silence after reportedly storming out of WWE show

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars currently in WWE. So, when rumors arose of him storming out of a show recently, there was a lot of speculation about his future in the company.

With fans worried, there were a lot of questions that demanded answers about his issues and the mental state he was in. The report was by a former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., who stated that Rollins was extremely upset with how things went down at RAW two weeks back.

His RAW moment was apparently taken away from him, and when he came in with fans singing his song, the show went to a commercial. The upset Rollins was seen having a verbal exchange with the production crew, who were supposedly informing him of his scrapped segment. This led to The Visionary leaving the ring without cutting a promo.

With speculation being rife and also him not being advertised for any future live events, Seth Rollins' future seemed very murky. At least until he was booked for WWE RAW in a match against The Miz.

Now, his future in WWE seems solid once again, with The Architect reacting on Twitter to his booking.

"I'M BOOKED! SEE YA IN LITTLE ROCK!"

He also shared a GIF of a man jumping exuberantly on a trampoline.

For the time being, therefore, it is safe to say that Rollins's future in WWE is quite secure.

Are you eager to see Seth Rollins back in the WWE ring? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes