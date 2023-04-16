Seth Rollins set to return to the ring on WWE RAW against former world champion - Reports 

Seth Rollins has been the focal point of speculation over the past few weeks after it was rumored that plans were changed for the former WWE Champion on RAW after WrestleMania.

It appears that the potential issue between Rollins and WWE's creative team could now be settled since Xero News has reported that Rollins will return to the ring on this week's WWE RAW. He is expected to take on The Miz in a one-on-one bout.

Many fans have weighed in on Rollins' WWE future over the past week after a video of The Visionary speaking to a producer before leaving the ring on RAW after WrestleMania was shared online. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. speculated that the former champion might have walked out of the arena following the aforementioned segment.

Why could Seth Rollins be facing The Miz on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins hasn't wrestled a match since WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, many fans have been pushing for him to be the man to challenge Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia next month.

It's unclear why Rollins is rumored to return to the ring against The Miz unless the two men are booked to have an altercation backstage, which could lead to a challenge on the show itself.

The Miz claimed to be close friends with Logan Paul leading up to the latter's match against The Visionary at WrestleMania, but this clearly wasn't the case. Following Rollins' win over Paul, Miz might want to step up and prove that he could do what The Maverick couldn't.

That being said, the last time The A-Lister was seen on WWE TV, he was beaten down by Matt Riddle, and their subsequent match was canceled ahead of last week's show.

Do you think Seth Rollins and The Miz could have another show-stealing feud? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

