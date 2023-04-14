"I’m not doing this"- Former WWE Champion allegedly went off script and walked out of RAW after WrestleMania 39

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 was full of chaos with Vince McMahon allegedly running the creative side of things. Seth Rollins was part of a confusing segment on the show where he came down to the ring but did not utter a single word. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has shed some light on what transpired during that segment.

Following the event, a video went viral showing Rollins having a heated discussion with the production crew during an ad break. Many fans speculated that Rollins was livid because his segment was changed at the last minute.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, host Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his perspective from being at ringside for the show.

"He said, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ I saw that coming out of his mouth,” Prinze added. “I think he was more pissed than pissed at them. I think he was pissed when he went backstage at whoever did that. But if I was him, I would’ve been just as angry, and I thought the way he dealt with it was so hardcore and awesome. Instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out — and walked out of the friggin’ show.”

The former WWE writer continued:

“We started to see him kind of lose it. And you guys couldn’t see this if you were watching the show...he was pissed, and he was yelling, he was hot. They come back from commercial. He gets a microphone. And you legit just see it in his face where he’s like, nah man, I’m not doing this. They surprised me with this crap. I’m pissed. I’m just gonna wait and let the crowd do what they do...and instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out. And walked out of the friggin’ show! You could tell me ‘til you’re blue in the face that that was scripted and that it was all planned. That’s a bunch of BS. I know real stuff when I see it, and that was real.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Seth Rollins was not present on WWE RAW this week

Vince McMahon reportedly did not have a hand in this week's RAW. However, there were a few last-minute changes on the show after certain wrestlers faced travel issues.

While Seth Rollins was not listed among the names who reportedly missed the program due to travel issues, The Visionary was not present on the red brand.

Although it has already been reported that Rollins' segment on RAW after WWE WrestleMania 39 went as per plan, the former WWE Champion's absence is bound to raise some speculation.

