Update on Vince McMahon's involvement in WWE creative - Reports

Following WrestleMania and WWE's merger with UFC, multiple reports have suggested that Vince McMahon is back in control of the company's creative department. A new report has now emerged on McMahon's involvement in this week's RAW.

PWInsider recently reported that McMahon went over the plans for last night's RAW, but no changes were made to the show from his end. The 77-year-old wasn't backstage on RAW, and multiple sources later verified the report. However, various changes were made to the original plans by the creative team as several superstars experienced travel delays and struggled to make it to the venue in time for the taping.

McMahon was allegedly involved in last week's RAW, and numerous rewrites were ordered shortly before the show aired. The post-WrestleMania edition of the program wasn't well-received by fans, with many expressing their displeasure on social media.

Vince McMahon's return to the company has divided the WWE Universe

Last year, following some misconduct allegations against him, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. As a result, Triple H assumed creative control of the main roster. The Game has since been enjoying his time as the creative head, bringing back some released names such as Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Chelsea Green.

However, in January 2023, it was announced that McMahon would be returning to the company as executive chairman before he reportedly got involved in the creative decisions of the product following WrestleMania 39.

Among the many changes made to last week's show was Bayley's surprising absence. She was originally scheduled to accompany her Damage CTRL stablemates during their match but stayed backstage due to a last-minute creative change. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY suffered a crushing defeat, and people are speculating that the group might be breaking up under McMahon's supervision.

