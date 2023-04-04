"Back with vengeance" - Fans upset over Vince McMahon's booking of two rising stars on WWE RAW

Vince McMahon's return shocked the world of professional wrestling as he announced the sale of WWE to start a new era. However, fans were pretty dazed and confused over McMahon's booking of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, becoming the new number-one contenders after losing their match at WrestleMania 39.

Last night, Vince McMahon shocked members of the WWE Universe around the world when he returned to book the weekly show. Monday Night RAW felt extremely different, filled with questionable choices once McMahon put on the headsets.

During the show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won an impromptu match and became the new number-one contenders for the titles. The booking confused fans as Ronda Rousey and Shayna won the Fatal 4 Way match at WrestleMania 39 to become the next contenders.

Check out some of the reactions:

WheelchairPimp @waderegan2014 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas So, the match at Wrestlemania was just a pointless filler & an excuse to put Rousey in Wrestlemania to get more asses in seats? Why not have Liv & Raquel win at Wrestlemania? Makes more sense than this extra match. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas So, the match at Wrestlemania was just a pointless filler & an excuse to put Rousey in Wrestlemania to get more asses in seats? Why not have Liv & Raquel win at Wrestlemania? Makes more sense than this extra match.

Christian razo @Christianrazo7 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas This doesn't make sense at all then why have Ronda and baizler win that was the whole point of that match at WrestleMania for a title shot smh Vince back with vengeance cus raw was @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas This doesn't make sense at all then why have Ronda and baizler win that was the whole point of that match at WrestleMania for a title shot smh Vince back with vengeance cus raw was 💩💩💩

Ross Wayman @realrosswayman @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas So apart from stroking Ronda’s ego, why did she and Shayna win on Sunday if they were just going to do a #1 contenders match the next night with neither women involved? @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas So apart from stroking Ronda’s ego, why did she and Shayna win on Sunday if they were just going to do a #1 contenders match the next night with neither women involved? 😂

Robert Carione @RobertCarione @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE



So why is this title match happening??? I guess Vince is really back in creative @AmyDumas Didn’t Ronda and Shayna win the number one contenders match at WrestleMania?So why is this title match happening??? I guess Vince is really back in creative @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Didn’t Ronda and Shayna win the number one contenders match at WrestleMania? So why is this title match happening??? I guess Vince is really back in creative

Drake @DrakeDB7 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas What was the point in having a #1 contenders match when the Mania match was already a #1 contenders I don't understand this logic... @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas What was the point in having a #1 contenders match when the Mania match was already a #1 contenders I don't understand this logic...

The Street Profits won their Fatal 4 Way match at WrestleMania 39 and went on to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title. It will be interesting to see what other changes will be made by McMahon in the coming weeks.

Vince McMahon reportedly made several last-minute changes to WWE RAW

Last year, Vince McMahon seemingly retired and left WWE, which allowed a new regime to be formed by Triple H, who went on to take on additional responsibilities to run the creative across all three brands.

However, everything changed once again on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 when McMahon returned to run the show. The sudden change in leadership brought several other changes to matches and segments throughout the show.

According to a report from Fightful, several matches were changed and cut short. Apart from this, a massive series of matches to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger was scrapped.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Originally tonight was supposed to feature a couple of triple threat matches that would serve as a tournament for a Raw Women's Title shot. They were scrapped very late in favor of the tag title contender match Originally tonight was supposed to feature a couple of triple threat matches that would serve as a tournament for a Raw Women's Title shot. They were scrapped very late in favor of the tag title contender match

It will be interesting to see how fans and talent at the back react to this massive change in leadership upon Vince McMahon's return to creative after selling the company to Endeavor.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

