Is Seth Rollins done with WWE for good? Backstage update on reaction to last-minute modifications on RAW

Seth Rollins is one of the most accomplished superstars on the WWE roster today. The Visionary continues to be a dependable act, thanks to his incredible work ethic. Having said that, it appears Rollins was really upset with the last-minute changes that were made to his segment on RAW after WrestleMania.

WWE's treatment of Seth Rollins has led fans to question Triple H's booking of the former Universal Champion. The fact that Rollins isn't advertised for future WWE premium live events has also added fuel to speculation that the superstar is on his way out of the company.

Recently, another update on Seth Rollins' reaction to the changes was made available. Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that The Visionary was extremely frustrated with how things went down on RAW two weeks ago. According to the former WWE writer, Rollins apparently walked out of the show after the incident.

"He said, 'What the hell is going on?!' I saw that coming out of his mouth," Prinze said. "I think he was more p***ed than p***ed at them. I think he was p***ed when he went backstage at whoever did that. But if I was him, I would've been just as angry, and I thought the way he dealt with it was so hardcore and awesome. Instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out — and walked out of the friggin' show." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Seth Rollins's WWE RAW moment was apparently snatched from him on the show two weeks ago. The Monday Night Messiah was recorded on fan cam, having a verbal exchange with the production crew during a commercial break. Rollins was seemingly told they were going to commercial and that he would just leave the ring without cutting a promo after they return.

Seth Rollins didn't show up on RAW this week. It is worth noting that the superstar's name was not on the list of names who reportedly couldn't make it to the show due to travel issues.

Seth Rollins confirms real-life heat with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare had a terrific comeback match against Rollins. The two would square off at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. The third bout between the two men saw Rhodes wrestle with a torn pectoral muscle.

The American Nightmare revealed during an interview with Ariel Helwani that he almost got into a backstage fight with his on-screen rival. Rhodes was quite candid about his backstage beef with Seth Rollins and even went as far as to say that he would "probably try and rip his eyes out."

Rollins confirmed the hostile exchange during an interview with ESPN's Daniel Cormier. Though the two-time Grand Slam Champion didn't delve into the details, he said there was a "level of truth to that." The Architect said he should be in the main event "based on my body of work and what I've contributed to this company."

"I’m the one who has held it down while he drifted off and went and did his own thing, respect to him, great," Rollins said. "He drifted off and did his own thing. I’m the one who held it down. Whenever everybody got hurt or did something else or went off or took part-time schedules or wanted to do less and ask for more or wanted to go somewhere else because they weren’t happy — you don’t think there has been plenty of times where I haven’t been happy or plenty of times where I haven’t felt like I’ve been on the short end of the stick?"

It remains to be seen if The Visionary will put the happenings of RAW after WrestleMania behind him and appear on WWE RAW next week.

Do you think Seth Rollins' WWE RAW incident was a disaster? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes