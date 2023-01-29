What injury did WWE star Cody Rhodes have?

Fans weren't able to witness Cody Rhodes on their screens for months due to a major injury ahead of his latest singles match against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in June. Fortunately for the former Intercontinental Champion, his injury did not hinder his performance at the Royal Rumble.

The American Nightmare returned in dominant fashion to WWE after six years for the first night of WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins. The former AEW star was able to get the upper hand on the RAW star in their other three bouts, but at a price.

Aside from their bout at last year's Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhodes was also successful in their WrestleMania Backlash rematch and Hell in a Cell bout. Cody Rhodes' third success against The Visionary was even more impressive, considering he suffered a torn right pectoral injury, which was heightened after his rival's attack on RAW the night after HIAC.

Despite the injury, the duo's HIAC match garnered high remarks from critics and fans alike. WWE star Corey Graves even considered it the match of 2022 and noted the reaction of the fans in attendance after seeing Rhodes' injury.

"The match of 2022 I don't think this is going to come as a surprise to anyone listening, Cody Rhodes, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. This was as close to perfect as anything gets. I will never, as long as I live, forget the collective gasp of the WWE fans in Chicago when Cody took his ring jacket off and everybody got eyes on that disgusting purple and black and blue wound that he was insane enough to fight through."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Cody Rhodes is not eager to face Seth Rollins again. Cody Rhodes is not eager to face Seth Rollins again. https://t.co/MVnCYURh4R

Cody Rhodes returns to injury at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The American Nightmare made sure to update fans on the status of his injury on Monday Night RAW. Just eight months after suffering his torn right pectoral injury, Cody Rhodes returned to action in magnificent fashion.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, The American Nightmare entered at 30 after declaring his return on the RAW show days before the event. He briefly faced off with Seth Rollins before the latter was eliminated by returning social media star Logan Paul.

After Paul was eliminated, Cody Rhodes and Gunther, who entered at number one, remained inside the ring. After a grueling face-off, Rhodes eliminated the SmackDown star and will now headline WrestleMania Hollywood.

WWE @WWE



Congratulations to the undeniable A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes , you EARNED it. A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble.Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. https://t.co/v4YBiLYE2M

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Rhodes as he gears up to face the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

