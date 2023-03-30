Cody Rhodes has been one of the top stars in the company ever since he returned to WWE last year, but that journey might have gotten him involved in an altercation backstage, as he recalled.

The American Nightmare looks set to finish the story at this year's WrestleMania, which started with his return at last year's Showcase of the Immortals to have a match against Seth Rollins. Rhodes upstaged the former Shield member in their bout and their subsequent encounters as well.

However, it seems that one time the animosity between the two stars might've gotten too real and almost looked to spill backstage with Cody Rhodes saying he almost got into a fight with Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, the Royal Rumble winner recalled his rivalry with the Visionary almost leading to an actual brawl among his WWE colleagues.

"I almost would say that I like less people than I dislike in terms of the backstage setting. The competition that exists in wrestling, you see that suspension of disbelief on-screen, but backstage it is very real in terms of the competition, who is going to be on top," said Cody Rhodes.

The former AEW star continued:

"For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn't garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another, I'd probably try and rip his eyes out." [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes recalled getting into an actual fight backstage

The American Nightmare presents himself as a passionate fighter onscreen and has fought for his dream to headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes seems to have always been a good sport, but in the wrestling business, things are known to get heated between athletes and on some occasions can spill outside of the ring.

He recently recalled an experience that led to him getting into an actual altercation backstage in his early years in the wrestling industry. Speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, Cody Rhodes mentioned that someone had grabbed hold of his vest and had been wearing it, which didn't please him leading to a fight.

However, Rhodes did not name who he got into a fight with.

"I've had one backstage skirmish. I'm not going to name the guy. The good thing is, I won. When I came back, this is early in my career, he was wearing one of my vests. I have these special leather vests that I wore as part of my entrance. He was wearing it and kind of mocking me at the talent viewing position," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T: Fightful]

Do you think Cody Rhodes should feud with Seth Rollins again after WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

