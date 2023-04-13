Why are fans scouring the internet for Seth Rollins' WWE contract expiration? Details on The Visionary's future with the company and more

Seth Rollins' WWE contract status has the wrestling world worried. The four-time world champion has been an exceptional performer throughout the years while also being a modern-day legend for his ability to pull the crowd. It would be shocking if the promotion decides not to renew his contract, but the latest events hint at an exit.

The Visionary stated in an interview in 2021 that his contract would expire in the next two to three years. By then, his baby girl would be ready to go to school. Rollins postponed the decision to pursue family life, but he did mention being happy with his contributions to wrestling.

It was believed that Seth Rollins' WWE contract would run up to WrestleMania 40, but wrestling fans are now contradicting their opinions. With his segment being cut from last week's RAW, they are almost convinced that he is set to leave after Vince McMahon's return to the creative.

The former Universal Champion isn't a part of any storyline, while his brief role on the post-Mania RAW episode also disappointed him.

To add to the worries surrounding Seth Rollins' WWE contract status, the superstar isn't advertised for any premium live event in the future. The rumor mill is also silent on his upcoming endeavors.

Night One of WrestleMania 39 happens to be the last time Rollins' was seen in the ring, during which he defeated Logan Paul in a high-voltage 16-minute match.

WWE star Seth Rollins wanted a fight against Intercontinental Champion Gunther

In his current run, Seth Rollins has helped younger stars by putting them over in high-profile matches. United States Champion Austin Theory is an example.

The veteran could stick to that task by feuding with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship if his contract is not up until 2024.

The Ring General has a history with Rollins. During a January episode of WWE RAW, Seth teamed up with The Street Profits to defeat The Imperium.

It was a great match that left The Visionary wanting more. He commented 'run it back' when Gunther posted pictures of his confrontation with the former world champion.

WWE is seemingly reverting to the tried-and-tested Gunther vs. Sheamus feud on SmackDown. This could play out until Seth Rollins is drafted into the blue brand in the upcoming Draft. Fans are highly expectant of the shift, which could lead to new rivalries.

