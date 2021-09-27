Seth Rollins on when his current WWE contract will expire

Seth Rollins has revealed that he has under four years until his current WWE contract expires and has stated that he would be happy with his pro wrestling career if it ended tomorrow.

While speaking on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins opened up about his love for pro wrestling and how it has changed over the years. He discussed his WWE future, where he stated that his current deal expires when his daughter is three to four years old. Rollins' daughter was born in December 2020.

"I have a couple years left on my contract, I definitely want to see that through. After that, we'll see what happens. I don't know, I wish I had a proper answer because I love it, but life is starting to get a lot bigger when you got a little baby girl and when my contract is up, she'll be about 3 or 4 and ready to go into school and do stuff. We'll see.

"If it all ended tomorrow, I'd be pretty satisfied with the things I've accomplished and the contributions I've made to the business. I always wanted to leave it better than I found it and I've been able to do that in some respects. I'm proud of that," said Rollins. (H/T Fightful)

The former Universal Champion still has one major goal that he would like to accomplish in WWE: to main event WrestleMania, which he hasn't done yet.

Seth Rollins' WWE career is already Hall Of Fame worthy

Seth Rollins' WWE career began over a decade ago in 2010 when he signed with the company after spending a few years on the independent circuit. After his run in FCW and NXT, Rollins debuted on the main roster with The Shield.

The trio became very successful in the company before Rollins won a few top titles as a singles star.

Rollins is a four-time world champion while also winning several tag team titles, the Intercontinental and United States titles.

