Seth Rollins ready to face 35-year-old WWE star two years after their last match

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is ready to revisit his program with Gunther after over two years.

The duo last met in a singles match in 2019 when the Ring General showed up on RAW out of nowhere. However, the match did not end on a definite note, as the rest of the Imperium caused disqualification. Later, it turned into an eight-man tag team match where Kevin Owens and The Street Profits joined Rollins.

History repeated itself on RAW this Monday as The Visionary once again teamed up with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to take on Gunther's stable after the villainous faction disrespected D-Generation X. Kurt Angle was the special referee for the match this time around.

After the match, Gunther took to Twitter, where he posted pics of his confrontation with Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Seth Rollins. The Visionary was quick to respond, asking the Ring General to "run it back."

"Run it back beeeeyotch," he wrote.

Rollins already has the upper hand over the former NXT UK Champion as he pinned Giovanni Vinci to pick up the victory for his team on RAW is XXX.

How did the WWE Universe react to Seth Rollins' confrontation with Gunther?

Seth Rollins and Gunther are two of the most prominent members of the WWE roster. The two former NXT stars are also fantastic wrestlers with excellent promo skills.

The prospect of a match between them left fans excited. Many expressed their desire to see Rollins and Gunther clash at WrestleMania.

Both Seth and Gunther will be participating in the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match, which could be the perfect starting point for their potential feud. However, they are currently on different brands, so the chances of a match between them are minimal.

The Ring General recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman in a singles match. He has held on to the title for over 200 days and has not been pinned since making his main roster debut.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, has seemingly given up on his chase for the United States Championship and is focused on winning the upcoming battle royal.

The former WWE Champion also recently sent a message to Roman Reigns, stating that he's coming after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Would you like to see Rollins face Gunther? Sound off in the comments below.

