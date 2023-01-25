Create

"GIVE US WHAT WE WANT" - WWE Universe go berserk as they want Seth Rollins to face 35-year-old rising star at WrestleMania 39

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 25, 2023 02:04 AM IST
Seth Rollins is a former Universal Champion!
Last year, Seth Rollins had no opponent for WrestleMania and waited weeks before he met his mystery opponent in the ring before his match. However, Twitter went berserk as they felt the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther would be the perfect opponent for The Visionary at WrestleMania 39.

A few months ago, Seth Rollins was the United States Champion, which he won after beating Bobby Lashley. However, he lost the title to Austin Theory at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 and failed to defeat A-Town in a rematch for the title.

Last night, Rollins teamed up with Street Profits to face Imperium. In the end, the trio hit their finishers on Vinci and got the win for the team. Meanwhile, fans went berserk as Rollins came face-to-face with Gunther. Majority of the WWE Universe clearly wants The Visionary to face The Ring General for the IC title at Mania:

Currently, Rollins is rumored to face either Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals in April.

Seth Rollins once faced Walter in an episode of Monday Night RAW

In 2019, Walter (now known as Gunther) began one of the most dominant reigns in the company's history as the WWE United Kingdom Champion in the Black and Gold brand in the UK.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins lost his second Universal Championship to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Later, he was announced as the captain of Team RAW for the upcoming Survivor Series match.

During the build-up to the Premium Live Event, NXT's Imperium appeared on WWE RAW and challenged Seth Rollins in their home country. Unfortunately, the match ended in disqualification as Imperium attacked Rollins.

However, Street Profits and Kevin Owens came out to aid The Visionary, which led to an eight-man tag team match. It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Gunther will face each other in a singles match down the line.

Do you want to see Rollins v Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

