4 signs that Roman Reigns can no longer trust The Bloodline

The bond between Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline may look unbreakable, but the fallout at this year’s Royal Rumble has undeniably left a huge crack. This begs the question: can The Tribal Chief still trust his family?

Sami Zayn turning on Reigns has indeed shaken the foundation of WWE’s most dominating faction today. Despite Jey reuniting with his family, there is still tension within the group.

This is a critical time for The entire Bloodline since The Head of the Table and The Usos are scheduled to defend their respective championships at this year’s WrestleMania. With internal struggles going on within the faction, focusing on arguably the biggest matches of their careers will be pretty difficult, especially for Reigns.

#4. Jey Uso’s history of defiance

Fans are well-acquainted with the events that transpired between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns prior to him joining The Bloodline.

The two superstars fought during the Clash of Champions PLE in 2020 for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns won that bout via TKO. The match concluded after Jimmy, who was also present at ringside, threw in the towel to stop Reign’s barrage of punches on his brother.

That same year, Jey was given another shot at the title in a Hell in a Cell I Quit Match. The stipulation was that if he loses, he’ll have to follow Reigns’ orders. Refusal would result in him getting booted out of their family. Jey was yet again unsuccessful in capturing the belt when he was forced to say those two words upon seeing his brother Jimmy getting attacked by Reigns.

Another notable incident was the famous 'Ucey' segment during an episode of SmackDown where Jey said, "I don’t give a damn what The Tribal Chief says!" It may have been overshadowed by the comedic spot courtesy of their former Honorary Uce, but if it weren’t for Zayn, things might have gone down differently.

Finally, Jey's Royal Rumble walkout where he could no longer stand seeing the assault on Sami Zayn at the time.

#3. Solo Sikoa’s subtlety

What Solo Sikoa lacks on the mic is being greatly compensated by the savagery he delivers during a match. Sikoa's decision of not talking a lot should be a reason for Roman Reigns to worry since he doesn’t know what’s going on inside his Enforcer’s mind.

Albeit being the silent type, there are subtle hints that The Street Champ is likely to turn on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Fans noticed that during last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames, Sikoa was the only one (with the exception of Reigns) who is not pointing up, which is a penchant for The Bloodline whenever they win a match. The day he acknowledged Reigns during an episode of SmackDown in September 2022 was also pretty much telling. The look in his eyes as he was hugged by Reigns may be foreshadowing the things that might go down in the future.

Be reminded that if it weren’t for the Anoa'i Elders sending Solo to be The Bloodline’s Enforcer, he wouldn’t be acknowledging Reigns as his Tribal Chief. The former North American Champion is pretty much doing what he was told by the legendary wrestling family’s higher-ups.

Sikoa is the only competing member of The Bloodline without championship gold around his waist. Roman Reigns should definitely be watching his back.

#2. Sami Zayn planting the seeds on Jey’s mind

The aftermath of the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match has caused a significant rift within The Bloodline. Jey Uso probably did a lot of thinking during his time away from the faction. Sami Zayn saw this as an opportunity to give his former stablemate more thoughts to ponder.

It was during an episode of SmackDown over a month ago where Zayn and Jey were seen talking backstage. There was a part during their little chit chat where the former Honorary Uce said that he acknowledges Jey, to which the latter responded reluctantly, though he agreed to what the former told him.

If Jey rejoining The Bloodline was just a ploy to carry out his plans, then it’s going pretty well so far.

#1. Cody Rhodes’ on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s fate

Cody Rhodes delivered yet another amazing promo when he and Roman Reigns met inside the ring during the March 20 episode of RAW. It was also during their face-off when Rhodes seemingly foretold the fate of the champion after the dust settles at this year’s WrestleMania.

Rhodes also got into Solo Sikoa’s mind and it evidently triggered The Enforcer. The verbal jabs seemed too much for The Tribal Chief as he walked away. Rhodes and Sikoa were about to go at it, but it was averted by Reigns. As they walked away, Reigns was seen lividly talking to Sikoa as the latter listened while donning that look of his.

For those unaware, it was Sikoa who saved Reigns from being pinned by Drew McIntyre at 2022’s Clash at the Castle. To that end, The Enforcer could also be the one causing the eventual downfall of Roman Reigns.

