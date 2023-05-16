5 finishes for Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are about to have another go at WWE’s Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Whether it be the usual singles match or mixed with a stipulation, their looming face-off is expected to rage war, considering the attacks that they have made at each other.

With the upcoming premium live event being just days away, the WWE Universe is now having bold predictions on how their fight would end. Knowing how insanely well the two superstars perform inside the ring, it’s really hard to tell who will win.

Nonetheless, here are just five possible scenarios on how the Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions would conclude.

#5 Cody Rhodes winning the match at Night of Champions

Cody Rhodes could be walking with another W against Brock Lesnar at the aforementioned PLE. Rhodes has already bagged a win against The Beast at Backlash.

There was even a spot during the match where The Beast Incarnate wore a familiar crimson mask. After the dust settled, Lesnar ended up getting stapled, not to mention donning the black and blue around his eye.

Now that he has defeated one of WWE’s most dominant superstars, securing another win against The Beast Incarnate is a huge probability come Night of Champions.

#4 Brock Lesnar emerging as the victor and continuing the feud

Things might go the other way around, as it is very much likely that Brock Lesnar could be hailed the victor during the upcoming match. The above-mentioned condition that he endured after their match at Backlash got him so livid that he launched another attack on Rhodes during The American Nightmare’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament bout.

Not only did it cause Rhodes the chance of winning the new championship title, but he also suffered another injury courtesy of Lesnar. The fire in his eyes cannot be denied as Lesnar demanded a rematch at Night of Champions, which he got.

It will be interesting to see how an enraged Beast would deal with Rhodes during the event.

#3 Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes match ending in disqualification

Their match at Night of Champions might also end up in a disqualification. It certainly is a disappointing thought, but it can happen, considering how volatile both Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are as of late.

Lesnar will pretty much be the one to do it, as he has a history of breaking rules to get even with his opponent. However, Rhodes might also resort to such actions if he feels that the situation is not in his favor.

#2 Their Night of Champions match ends with an outside interference, and one of them wins

The WWE Universe has seen a plethora of matches that end up with another WWE Superstar interfering match. The same can happen at the Saudi Arabia PLE in the upcoming Lesnar vs Rhodes match. Someone might interfere during their bout, leading one of them to win.

Rhodes was feuding with the Bloodline and Roman Reigns up until recently, so there is a possibility for a Bloodline member to cause a disruption, leading Lesnar to win.

However, this remains to be seen during their Night of Champions match, including who would butt in during the fight if this comes to fruition.

#1 None of them wins as they were both get attacked during the match

Another disappointing outcome that could take place during their upcoming clash is that none of them wins, as both Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could get attacked inside the ring.

The two WWE Superstars also had some major heat with other Superstars like Omos and Bobby Lashley to Lesnar. As for Rhodes, some of the notable rivals that he faced include Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, and Roman Reigns.

However, the feud between the two superstars seems far from over. We will have to wait for the outcome at Night Of Champions.

