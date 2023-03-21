6 WWE Superstars who have not lost a match in 2023

WWE Superstars are risking their bodies during a match to capture that win. It’s not just pure muscle at play here, as they have to tap their wits and every situation they can take advantage of while facing off against an opponent.

2023 is a promising year for WWE with all the jampacked shows and premium live events that have recently rolled out. As for their superstars, some of them are off to a good start, as they haven’t endured a single defeat so far this year.

Check out these five WWE Superstars who are still on their winning streaks.

#6. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is on his second reign as the NXT Champion and is one of the longest to have held the title. During 2022’s Worlds Collide, Breakker defeated then-NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate to unify both belts. It was also during this event that the UK title was officially decommissioned.

Since January this year, Breakker has already fought and won numerous matches in NXT. The WWE Superstar’s recent title defense was during NXT’s Lakeland show where he fought Axiom.

With how things are going with Breakker’s WWE career, it won’t be long before he finally gets called out to the promotion’s main roster.

#5. Bianca Belair

The EST herself remains undefeated in 2023. Current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair began her 2023 win streak as early as January 2 when she was pitted against Alexa Bliss in a title match that ended in disqualification.

On March 15, the WWE Superstar reached a milestone in her career as a title holder by becoming the longest-reigning black singles champion within the promotion. At 344 days (and counting), she broke MVP’s United States Championship record reign of 343 days.

#4. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is another WWE Superstar that hasn’t tasted defeat in the ring in 2023. His first-ever match this year was at Royal Rumble, where he fought LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match. Wyatt defeated Knight a few more times with the most recent being a Lights Out Match at a WWE Live event.

Wyatt may well seem to be done with Knight as he set his sights on Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. He issued a warning to the two Superstars during the February 17 episode of SmackDown.

However, during RAW’s February 27 episode, it looks like he’s making it clear that it’s The All Mighty he wants to fight next. As for The Beast Incarnate, he’s fighting Omos.

#3. Charlotte Flair

After months of absence, Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown and immediately captured The Blue Brand’s Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey, making her a 14-time World Champion. Since then, The Queen has been busy defending her title with the most recent match being a three-way matchup against Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.

Flair is scheduled to defend her championship at this year’s WrestleMania, where she will go up against the victor of this year’s Royal Rumble - WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

#2. Returning WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Like Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes also won this year’s Royal Rumble. Since his return at the event, he remains undefeated in 2023. His last match was against current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a dark match on SmackDown, though this ended in disqualification.

Since his Rumble win, he has put current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on notice as he challenged The Tribal Chief for the championship at this year’s WrestleMania. Due to this, he also got involved in some of the angles related to The Bloodline.

#1. Roman Reigns

The list won’t be complete without The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. However, that at the time of writing, he only had three matches so far this year where he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He defended his belts several times against his former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn and once against Kevin Owens. As mentioned, he will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to defend the titles.

