10 greatest WWE matches from the 1990s you need to watch

The 1990s was indeed a remarkable decade for WWE and pro-wrestling in general. WWE and other wrestling promotions have produced epic matches that are still being talked about to this day.

It was also during this decade that the company delved into its iconic Attitude Era, where it saw the emergence of the likes of Kane, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. The Undertaker was already a seasoned performer at the time whose career rose to new heights.

The aforementioned WWE matches that the promotion rolled out during this decade are the reason it dominated the world of sports entertainment. There’s a ton to mention, but this list can only fit 10 of them.

#10. The WWE match between Owen Hart and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 10 (1994)

The singles bout between brothers Bret and Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10 has been deemed one of the best technical wrestling matches.

What led to this was that the younger had grown envious of the popularity the elder had been getting at the time. Prior to their WWE match, Owen had already launched an attack on Bret by kicking him on his injured leg.

Their ‘Mania match displayed 20 minutes of some great technical wrestling prowess.

#9. The Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 6 (1990)

Both Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior were two of the hottest WWE Superstars at the time, not to mention that they were also billed as babyfaces. Another thing to point out is that both were champions during this epic face-off.

They were scheduled in a Winner Takes All match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship and WWF Championship, which the Warrior won. Hogan handing the belt to Warrior after the match was somewhat a passing of the torch moment. Considering how popular he was at the beginning of the decade, it’s an indication of how impactful The Hulkster was in WWE’s success.

#8. Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 7 (1991)

The Ultimate Warrior would also be a part of WrestleMania the following year, and this time, he went toe-to-toe with “Macho King” Randy Savage.

Both careers were put on the line in a so-called retirement match where whoever lost would be forced to retire. It was a gripping match, to say the least, as fans were on the edge of their seats with every near pinfall. In the end, Warrior was the better man and went on to retire The Macho Man.

The WWE match was also an emotional one as it saw the reunion of Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

#7. The Undertaker vs. Mankind at King of the Ring (1998)

The brutality of The Undertaker and Mankind’s Hell in a Cell Match at King of the Ring in 1998 still echoes to this day.

While everyone thought that it would be just a typical anything goes match, it turned out to be something that would go down in WWE history. The highlight of the match was when ‘Taker threw Mankind off the top of the cage.

Both the crowd and the announcers were stunned by what had happened, and Jim Ross could be heard shouting that Mankind had been “broken in half.”

#6. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10 (1994) and SummerSlam (1995)

Another awesome undercard during WrestleMania 10 was the match between Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon.

This also made history as the two WWE Superstars competed in the promotion's inaugural Ladder Match. The two fought for the Undisputed WWF Intercontinental Championship that was won by Ramon.

The following year, Michaels and Ramon had a rematch at SummerSlam in 1995 as they fought anew for the IC title with the same stipulation. Michaels may have had a couple of blunders while reaching for the belt, though this only added to the match’s cliffhanger elements. The Heartbreak Kid evened the score this time.

#5. The Rock vs. Mankind at RAW (1999)

The fight between The Rock and Mankind during an episode of RAW in 1999 was truly a WWE match to remember.

Mankind deceived WWE boss Vince McMahon into giving him a no disqualification match against The Rock for the WWE Championship. Present during their match were McMahon’s The Corporation, and D-Generation X who sided with Mankind.

Stone Cold also showed up during the brawl to tweak the turnout of the match for Mankind to capture the championship from The Rock. The fans went berserk since they had been wanting Mick Foley’s freaky persona to win the title.

What made the WWE match significant was that it turned the tide as to which between WWE and WCW would rule The Monday Night War.

#4. Mankind vs. Shawn Michaels at Mind Games: In Your House (1996)

The WWE match between Mankind and Shawn Michaels took place during the latter’s first reign as WWE Champion.

The in-ring action was top-notch as it showcased fast paced action, not to mention numerous brutal spots. Cases in point were the steel step spots and the one where Mankind was dropped outside the ring minus the protective padding.

It was the true definition of a brawl. It's as if both WWE Superstars gave fans a glimpse of what they would experience during the promotion's Attitude Era.

#3. Bret Hart vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 (1997)

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart were not supposed to slug it out in this matchup. Despite the change in the WWE match card, it turned out to be one of the greatest matches of the 90’s.

Armed with their movesets and using everything they could think of as a weapon, the two WWE Superstars went back and forth. One of its highlights was a spot where Stone Cold was whacked in the head with the ring bell that resulted in him wearing that familiar red mask.

The sight of a bloodied Austin became one of the most iconic images of WWE and conversations about their match won’t be complete without it. To that end, pundits even deemed the WWE match to be the kickoff point of the promotion’s Attitude Era.

#2. The WWE match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at Badd Blood (1997)

Another great WWE match was the inaugural Hell in a Cell Match at Badd Blood in 1997 where Shawn Michaels was pitted against The Undertaker.

The rivalry between the two WWE Superstars was fierce at the time. Numerous instances of outside interference during their singles matches led the promotion to devise such a stipulation.

‘Taker gained the upperhand early on in the match. However, Michaels utilized every opportunity he could get during the fight, which included beating up a cameraman.

The Heartbreak Kid may have won the fight, but he sure did get one hell of a beating on the way to bagging that victory.

#1. Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series (1997)

The aftermath of the WWE match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at 1997’s Survivor Series echoes to this day despite them already burying the hatchet decades later.

The entirety of the epic clash was overshadowed by a spot where Michaels got Hart in a Sharpshooter. Vince McMahon would then tell referee Earl Hebner to ring the bell without The Hitman submitting. This resulted in The Heartbreak Kid winning the WWE Championship.

What transpired next went down in infamy and was dubbed The Montreal Screwjob. Despite the controversy it entailed, this laid the foundation for WWE to be what they are now in the world of sports entertainment.

