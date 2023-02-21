Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley and 4 other times highly anticipated WWE matches ended in disqualification

The rubber match between WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at this year’s Elimination Chamber was expected to be a banger of a match until it ended in a frustrating fashion.

This finish came after The Beast Incarnate had to deliver a low blow on The All Mighty after the latter applied his signature, Hurt Lock. The move resulted in the former’s disqualification. This got him so livid that he attacked both Lashley and the referee.

Lesnar’s wrath continued outside the ring as he delivered an F5 to Lashley and the referee on the announcer’s table. In line with this, it is believed that the WWE Superstar’s second F5 to the ref was not part of the script.

Flat finishes like this happen from time to time in WWE. Here are some other matches that ended in DQ.

#4. Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2015

Former Shield members – Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose main evented 2015’s Elimination Chamber as the two superstars faced off for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins defended the title against Ambrose as they gave fans a fantastic display of their skills, not to mention the chemistry between them has been well-received.

At the tail end of the match, where Ambrose was about to deliver a diving elbow drop, Rollins was quick enough to make the referee a human shield. The Visionary attempted to perform a Phoenix Splash on Ambrose, but this, too, was averted. The match ended after Ambrose connected a Dirty Deeds on Rollins for the win.

However, the decision was reversed due to what Rollins did to the ref during the match. Ambrose got away with the belt after he and Roman Reigns laid waste to Rollins, including Kane, Joey Mercury, and Jamie Noble, who were also present.

#3. WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 saw many championship matches, like the WWE Championship match between Superstars AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

The Phenomenal One held onto the title for nine months when Joe stepped up to the challenge. It was a solid match as the two WWE Superstars went back and forth with their attacks, much to the fans’ delight.

Things went south when Joe threw personal jabs at Styles’ wife and kid, who were in attendance. This made the latter snap. He viciously attacked the former by tackling him through the barricade. Styles also delivered a beating to security personnel while continuing his attack on Joe via chair shots.

Styles was disqualified from the match because of this. Joe may have won the battle, but The Phenomenal retained the title.

#2. The conclusion between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s recent match seems similar to The Undertaker and Bret Hart at One Night Only 1997

The pay-per-view co-main event featured a match between WWE Legends Bret Hart and The Undertaker for the then-WWF Championship, as this also ended in disqualification.

This was the continuation of their SummerSlam bout that same year, where ‘Taker lost because of Shawn Michaels’ interference. The rematch was a certified crowd-pleaser, as there was never a dull spot.

However, there was a spot during the match where Hart got stuck between the ropes. The Deadman saw this as an opportunity and refused to release Hart from the ropes, which resulted in his disqualification.

As the recent Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at this year’s Elimination Chamber, the Taker laid waste to the authorities, including the referee, after the DQ ruling.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker at Unforgiven 2002

The rivalry between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar was one of the most infamous feuds in WWE, and their main event match during 2002 Unforgiven proved it.

The two fought for the WWE Championship, where Lesnar was the title holder. ‘Taker drew first blood when Lesnar used the championship belt as a weapon. The challenger would retaliate and deliver a Big Boot to Brock Lesnar, who was holding a steel chair during a spot, resulting in him getting bloodied.

The match ended in a double disqualification after Lesnar attacked the referee. The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar continued the brawl until the former threw the latter through the stage set.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes