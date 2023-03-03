5 most incredible WWE Royal Rumble matches of all time

Since its inception, WWE’s Royal Rumble has grown to become one of the promotion’s biggest Premium Live Events. 30 of the company’s past, present, and future superstars enter the ring every 90 seconds and collide to see who among them will have their moment at WrestleMania.

Over the years, the PLE has showcased superb matches that have got fans on the edge of their seats as they muse as to who gets eliminated in the chaos.

Aside from the namesake match, it also features other matchups that are also crowd-pleasers.

Here are just five of the most incredible Royal Rumble matches that wowed the crowd.

#5. 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble

This installment of the Royal Rumble surprised fans as then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar decided to join in as he was the No.1 entrant of the match.

The Beast Incarnate indeed put on a show and eliminated a total of 13 competitors at the time. This made him and Braun Strowman the current holders of the record for the most eliminations in a Rumble match.

Lesnar dominated the first half of the match until Drew McIntyre sent him packing with a Claymore. A huge pop ensued as soon as Edge's entrance music was played, signaling his in-ring return after a nine-year retirement.

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble concluded with The Scottish Warrior bagging the victory and went on to win the WWE Championship from Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

#4. WWE Royal Rumble 2001

The 2001 Royal Rumble was pretty much the clash of WWE’s titans as the promotion threw in the best superstars on their roster at the time.

Jeff Hardy, Kane, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker were among the WWE Superstars who competed during the match.

Comedian and game show host Drew Carey also joined the fray, though he eliminated himself after he was almost choke slammed by Kane.

Big Red put on a solid performance that night, eliminating a total of 11 superstars and lasting for almost 54 minutes. Albeit an amazing show of strength, Stone Cold brought home the win.

#3. 2004

This edition of The Royal Rumble got tainted due to the unspeakable deed done by its victor years after this match. Chris Benoit, who went by the Rabid Wolverine moniker, became one of the wrestlers to win the namesake match as its first entrant by last eliminating Big Show.

However, everything about the wrestler and even future mentions about him was removed by WWE.

Despite the company wanting to forget this moment in its rich history, other WWE Superstars who took part did awesome performances. A notable entrant was then-Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton, who managed to eliminate five opponents, including Booker T and Rikishi.

#2. 1992

Fans are well-acquainted by now that whoever wins the Royal Rumble match gets a title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All. 1992’s Rumble was a bit different since the superstars at the time were slugging it out for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Two-time WWF Champion Sid Justice (Psycho Sid) had the most eliminations, with six before he was eliminated by Ric Flair, who went on to win the match, including the WWF Championship.

It was the first Royal Rumble that involved putting a championship title on the line. The stipulation of where the victor will be getting a shot at the championship at WrestleMania was put into effect the following year.

Come 2016 and WWE would recommission the former as the competitors vie for Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship, which was won by Triple H.

#1. 2007

Another first happened during 2007’s Rumble as Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and ECW collided in the squared circle.

This installment of the 30-man brawl featured the likes of CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, Edge, Matt Hardy, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair. With the three brands battling it out at the time, fans don’t have the slightest idea how it will end.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were the final competitors of the match and spent every single drop of what was left in their respective tanks. With both WWE legends running on fumes, fans were on their feet to witness who would emerge victorious and headline WrestleMania 23.

The Heartbreak Kid was about to deliver another Sweet Chin Music to The Deadman but was intercepted by ‘Taker, which led to Michaels being thrown out. This made The Undertaker the first WWE Superstar to win The Royal Rumble match as entrant number 30.

