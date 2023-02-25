10 extremely destructive moves of The Rock

Wrestling fans and critics would agree that The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars to have stepped into the squared circle. His charisma, whether he is performing inside the ring or cutting a promo, easily hypes up the crowd, thus earning him the moniker of The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

His arsenal of wrestling moves was certified crowd-pleasers, as it never failed to pop the crowd when The People's Champion used to lay the SmackDown on an opponent. He utilized a lot of these moves during the promotion’s Attitude Era and continued to do so in the 2000s. Check out The Great One’s most explosive moves that wowed the crowd.

#10. Punch Combo

The Rock performing a flurry of punches to his opponents sure was a sight to see. When he sees to it that the receiving end is all banged up from the barrage, he would raise his hand and spits on it before delivering one final blow to seal the deal.

WWE fans went wild whenever they saw it unfold. This combo was indeed a hype builder.

#9. Jumping Clothesline

The Great One utilized this strike whenever his opponent gained momentum during the match.

The Rock would attack his opponent who was rushing towards him by leaping before delivering a clothesline. The Undertaker also used a variation of this move during his wrestling days, though both Superstars won’t follow it up with a pin.

Performing a jumping clothesline on his opponents won’t necessarily lead to securing a win, but it will certainly turn the tide most of the time.

#8. Float-over DDT

The Float-over DDT is considered by some critics to be one of the most underrated moves in pro-wrestling, but this was part of The Rock’s move set early in his career. It’s like a stylized way of smacking an opponent’s head on the canvas where he would be all over his opponent before delivering a DDT.

Years went on and The Brahma Bull went for a simplified iteration of the move.

#7. Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex

The Rock performed several versions of the suplex, but the overhead one was probably the style the WWE Superstar was notable for doing.

Similar to the jumping clothesline, he used such a move to counter opponents who were charging towards him. The Rock would catch his opponent and send them hurling on top of his head. Fans can see the pain on these Superstars’ faces in the aftermath.

#6. Samoan Drop

As the name suggests, the move was often seen performed by pro-wrestlers of Samoan descent like The Rock, though it can still be used by wrestlers without such heritage.

He lifts the opponent up in a fireman’s carry before falling backwards. Other Samoan wrestling greats who have used it include Rikishi, The Usos, and Roman Reigns, who prefers the one-handed iteration of the move.

#5. Snap DDT

The DDT has been one of the most utilized moves in professional wrestling and Rocky performed several variants of it during his heyday. The WWE Superstar went for this type of DDT for quicker delivery and maximum output.

In most cases, fans know that the match is on its tail end whenever this is performed by The Great One. This move is often followed by one of his most famous signature moves.

#4. Spinebuster

Another move that sets up The Rock to perform one of his finishers is the spinebuster. Upon execution, the receiving end would most likely be unable to react to what The Rock will do next. This is often followed up by his signature People’s Elbow.

The spinebuster has indeed played a major role in capturing wins at the time.

#3. Sharpshooter

The sharpshooter always comes in handy in the event that The Rock opts for a submission finisher.

Fans are on the edge of their seats whenever this is performed as they await for his opponents to tap out. Some of his matches were won using this submission maneuver that was popularized by wrestling greats like Bret Hart.

#2. People’s Elbow

Some might question about the induction of this move on the devastating moves list. But be reminded that it is The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment who performs The Most Electrifying Move in Sports Entertainment. Not to mention that the execution of the finisher was done in a way that the fans were so into it.

As mentioned, this was usually his follow-up to the spinebuster, suggesting that it is time to wrap up the match. The People's Champion would throw his elbow pad into the crowd before running the ropes for an impactful elbow drop.

#1. The Rock Bottom

This signature finisher of The Rock sure is a memorable one. Rock Bottom was his first finishing move. Not only was it quick to execute, but it can also be used to counterattack an opponents’ moves.

The crowd would go into a frenzy after the move was successfully executed to an opponent. Albeit the simplicity of the finisher, The Great One presented it so well that it became one of the most awesome finishers in WWE.

