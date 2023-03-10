5 reasons why Charlotte Flair can be called the greatest female wrestler of all time

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most dominant forces within WWE’s Women’s Division as of late and this will pretty much carry on for years to come. Her return in December of last year and winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey has without a doubt put the entire female locker room on notice.

Fans and wrestling pundits already believe that the second-generation WWE Superstar is the greatest female wrestler of all time. There are those who will argue with such a statement since there are current female superstars within the promotion who are just as talented and adored by the fans. To that end, here are just five reasons why The Queen has been named the G.O.A.T by many.

#5. One of the female WWE Superstars who have redefined women’s wrestling

Prior to the present-day female wrestling scene, the women competitors were often presented as nothing more than eye candy. They would delve into pillow fight matches, backstage catfights, and even get slated for the infamous bra and panties match.

Their main title was named the Divas Championship back in the day. Come WrestleMania 32, Lita introduced the world to the newly designed Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks competed for the title that would later on be known as the RAW Women’s Championship.

This made history as the term Diva, including its namesake championship belt, officially went out of commission. The aforementioned bout saw Flair transitioning from being the final Divas champ to the inaugural RAW Women’s Champion.

#4. In-ring performance

Charlotte Flair is a female WWE Superstar whose athleticism stands out. Her tall and lean physique is well-suited for her move sets that vary from strikes, submission maneuvers, and top rope attacks.

A couple of iconic moves in The Queen's arsenal are Figure 8 – which is a bridging Figure 4 leg lock, and her Moonsault. The former was pretty much taken from her legendary father, as the Figure 4 was one of Nature Boy’s signature moves. Fans might recall that WWE legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was forced to submit to the Figure 8 during her SummerSlam match against Flair in 2019.

#3. Her mic skills whenever she’s cutting a promo

Alongside their in-ring skills, WWE Superstars are also getting recognized for the way they deliver promos and likely due to watching her father Ric cut promos during his prime, Charlotte Flair has both of these qualities.

The Queen – whether she plays a heel or a face – knows how to hype up the crowd. Her most recent promo saw her interact with Dominik Mysterio, where boos and cheers can be heard throughout their verbal jousting.

#2. Has achieved several firsts in her career

Charlotte Flair has accomplished several firsts in her ongoing WWE career as these will be etched on the promotion’s history books.

Her Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks in 2016 became the first WWE premium live event to be headlined by female Superstars. In line with this, her match at 2019’s WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch also became the first Showcase of the Immortals to be headlined by female superstars.

As mentioned earlier, The Queen bagged another first by becoming the Inaugral RAW Women’s Champion.

#1. Charlotte Flair’s championship reigns

Charlotte Flair added another feather to her cap upon her return last year after she won The SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. This began her impressive 14th Women’s World Championship reign. Just a couple more and she’ll finally equal that of her dad’s legendary record of 16 World Title wins.

She is a six-time RAW Women’s Champion and a seven-time SmackDown Women’s Champion which she currently holds. Flair also became the final holder of the Divas title that was officially decommissioned in 2016.

With the way things are going, it won’t be long before The Queen surpasses what both Ric Flair and John Cena have achieved.

WrestleMania 39 is just weeks away and Flair will be facing The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. The upcoming face-off between the two WWE Superstars has been one of the most anticipated matches in this year's Show of Shows. Winning it will certainly fortify her greatness anew.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes