5 things Becky Lynch has yet to accomplish in WWE

Becky Lynch is one of the most dominant figures within WWE’s roster of female superstars. She has been involved in numerous feuds, most of which have led to epic matches during the promotion’s premium live events.

She’s currently at odds with the heel faction Damage CTRL, who is led by her former fellow Four Horsewoman Bayley. The two superstars recently squared off inside a steel cage in which Lynch emerged victorious.

Lynch is a six-time WWE Women’s Champion. She even became the only female WWE Superstar to hold both RAW and SmackDown Championships simultaneously.

Despite the feats that she has achieved over the years, there are things Lynch has yet to accomplish in WWE. Here are just five The Man has yet to cross out on her WWE list.

#5. Participate in Elimination Chamber

As mentioned, Becky Lynch has participated in some of WWE’s big ticket events. She, alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, was even hailed as the first female to headline WWE’s biggest annual event – WrestleMania.

Despite this achievement, Lynch has yet to take part in one of the most infamous enclosure-based stipulation matches in WWE – the Elimination Chamber. The final pit-stop event leading to WrestleMania is just days away and both male and female competitors for the said PLE are now locked in.

Unfortunately, Lynch is not one of them. She may have missed this year’s Chamber, but there is always next year.

#4. Competing at Money in the Bank and winning it

Capturing that briefcase at Money in the Bank is another feat Becky Lynch is yet to achieve. The likes of Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Asuka, and Nikki Cross (known as Nikki A.S.H. at the time) have already got their briefcase in one of the most intense ladder matches there is.

Lynch will certainly get her turn to win that dangling briefcase. It’s only a matter of when she will be placed in a storyline that will culminate at the event.

#3. Hailed as tag team champ

As mentioned, Becky Lynch is already a six-time WWE Women’s Champion and with the way things are going in her career, The Man is likely to win it again in the future. However, she is yet to capture the promotion’s Women’s Tag Team Championship. Who could she team up with if she decides to go for the title?

Her recent cage match against Bayley saw a surprise comeback from four-time WWE Women’s Champion and Hall of Famer, Lita. The returning WWE Superstar saved Lynch from getting ganged up on again by The Role Model’s Damage CTRL.

Provided that this angle between Lynch and Lita continues, the two WWE Superstars could be on the road for a tag team championship run.

#2. Being the NXT Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch is an alumnus of WWE’s developmental stable NXT and was a member of The Four Horsewomen. Three members of the now-defunct faction became NXT Women’s Champion during their tenure in WWE’s former black-and-gold brand.

As for The Man, she is yet to win the title. She may already be in the promotion’s main roster, but the company sometimes sends a few superstars back to NXT to pique fans' interest in the brand.

Cases in point include Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day, and former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. They were sent to NXT and went on to win the brand’s Tag Team and Women’s Championship, respectively. The latter even became one of the longest reigning champions of the said women’s title at 413 days.

So there’s still a possibility that Becky Lynch can win it, should she decide to go for it.

#1. Becky Lynch capturing a men’s championship title

For those who don't know, Becky Lynch competed in intergender matches during her indie days. This makes her an experienced sports entertainer in going toe-to-toe against wrestlers of the opposite gender.

WWE seemingly keeps their hands off such matchups and fights like these are rarities within the promotion. This entry may be a long shot, but it can happen.

Hall of Famer Chyna became the first ever female WWE Superstar to win the Intercontinental Championship, and she did it twice. Can The Man become the second female WWE Superstar to achieve such a feat?

