Directions for Alexa Bliss following WWE RAW outburst

In a surprising turn of events, Alexa Bliss suddenly snapped during her match against WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This was after Bray Wyatt’s inverted moth logo began flickering on the giant screen, not to mention a couple of guys among the audience wearing Uncle Howdy masks. This led to her attacking the referee before lashing out at The EST.

WWE has been teasing a character shift for Little Miss Bliss ever since Wyatt's return to the company. The WWE superstar has been feeling that presence more and more as the weeks pass, with the most recent attack on Belair being the worst.

As Alexa's storyline is slowly taking shape, fans have been wondering where this is heading following her match with Belair. Here are some possible directions for Alexa Bliss after her violent explosion on WWE RAW.

#3. A rematch between her and Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair retained her WWE Raw Women’s Championship, but not due to a pinfall or submission. It is also worth noting that by the time Alexa Bliss snapped, there was a spot during their match where she was slammed to the steel steps a couple of times, resulting in her chin being busted open.

Belair even took to Twitter to reveal the extent of the damage inflicted on her by Bliss. Per the images, she received three stitches, with the caption suggesting that she'll soon be out for payback.

Needless to say, this feud between the two WWE superstars could be far from over. After the match, Bliss stated during a backstage interview that she has finally made her way into Belair’s head. With that in mind, it is expected that they will be on a collision course in the coming weeks.

In line with this, the Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away and it would be nice if this feud between the two superstars could be included on the upcoming premium live event’s card.

#2. Alexa Bliss in a mixed-gender match featuring Bray Wyatt, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair’s husband Montez Ford may have been monitoring his wife’s match against Alexa Bliss at the time. The WWE Superstar went out to help Belair make her way backstage.

Ford also had a match that same night alongside Angelo Dawkins and Kevin Owens as they took on The Usos and The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. During the six-man tag match, some fans noticed a zoned-out Ford as he failed to see The Prizefighter trying to make a tag.

One can’t blame Ford for being out of it during their match, as he may well be livid about what happened to his lady love. To that end, Ford might get involved in this looming feud between Bliss and his wife, though it has yet to be seen when he will come into play if such comes to fruition in the future.

A plausible angle could be the aforementioned mixed gender match. Ford could end up blaming Bray Wyatt for messing with Alexa Bliss’ mind, which resulted in his wife being brutalized by Alexa.

#1. Either reverting to her dark ways or being a part of the rumored Wyatt 6

This entry is pretty much a given already. Alexa Bliss is likely heading back to her previous persona, not to mention a reunion with Bray Wyatt. WWE has been teasing such a character switch since Wyatt returned to the promotion in October 2022 at Extreme Rules.

Weeks before she completely lost it inside the ring, Alexa almost delivered a Sister Abigail to Bianca Belair. During a backstage segment on the December 19 episode of RAW, Bliss knocked The EST out cold with a flower vase to the head. This came after a heated conversation during their interview with Byron Saxton.

It was also during the interview that Alexa Bliss revealed how The Fiend affected her head, adding that Wyatt’s alter ego pushed her into becoming an evil version of herself. She even went on to say that Wyatt got her so broken that she needed therapy to regain at least a piece of her former self.

Alexa Bliss was also rumored to become a member of the so-called Wyatt 6, though it’s still up in the air if such a collective will ever be formed.

