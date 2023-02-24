5 WWE Superstars who could compete with John Cena, The Rock and Batista in Hollywood

WWE Superstars don’t just wrestle fellow Superstars for nothing. Most of them have a story behind such animosity just like a Hollywood movie.

Wrestlers who are involved in storylines have to act their part, making the narrative compelling to fans and keeping them glued to what happens next. This helped Superstars hone their acting skills as this is an essential element for them to be recognized by fans.

Because of this, the likes of Batista, John Cena, and The Rock have broken through Hollywood and have starred in numerous blockbuster films. To that end, take a look at these WWE Superstars that could also make it to Hollywood.

#5. Charlotte Flair can make it big in Hollywood

Charlotte Flair has the potential to succeed if she decides to hop over to Hollywood.

The current SmackDown Women’s Champion had a few acting stints in both film and TV. The most recent was a TV guesting starring role in 2021 on an episode of Peacock Network’s revival of Punky Brewster. In 2017, Flair also had a role in Psych the Movie as Heather Rockrear.

WWE Superstar and future Hall of Famer Batista was asked as to who he thinks will be the next pro-wrestler to make it big in Hollywood, and he replied that it would be The Queen.

#4. Becky Lynch

The Man could also make it big in Hollywood as Becky Lynch took on roles in various TV shows and films.

Her debut role was as a villain named Maddy Hayes in 2018’s The Marine 6. She also provided the voice of the character known as Axehammer in the 2021 animated film Rumble. Lynch was even a part of the hit TV series Young Rock, where she portrayed the iconic American singer Cyndi Lauper.

It is believed that Lynch was supposed to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film Eternals. However, the rumored post-credit scene that she took part in was omitted by Marvel Studios.

#3. The Miz

Aside from being one of the most decorated WWE Superstars, The Miz also has a long list of acting projects on both TV and film. Some of the notable stints under his belt include The Marine Film Franchise, where he played the role of Jake Carter, and the reality TV series Miz & Mrs.

Whether WWE fans would agree or not, The Miz has some superb mic skills as this is showcased whenever he’s cutting a promo. In line with this, he even has his own in-ring segment dubbed Miz TV.

He spoke about his future in the Stamford-based promotion in the WWE 24 documentary. He revealed that he’ll be resorting to Hollywood if WWE is no longer fun for him. From the looks of it, the WWE Superstar is still having a blast in catching the ire of fans.

#2. Roman Reigns is another WWE Superstar who could follow in the footsteps of his cousin The Rock

The Bloodline’s Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, could likely follow what John Cena, Batista, and his cousin The Rock have reached in Hollywood. He had a taste of it when he played the role of Mateo Hobbs in 2019’s Fast & Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw.

As of late, he has been one of the major players within The Bloodline storyline, which has been deemed by wrestling pundits as the best narrative WWE has come up with in years. Reigns could become one of the major names in Hollywood provided that he is committed to pursuing such a path.

#1. Edge

The Rated-R Superstar Edge has amassed numerous championships in WWE. He also had some impressive acting skills that landed him roles in both TV and film. Needless to say, he has the edge (pun intended) in making it big in Hollywood.

The WWE Superstar landed a cameo role in 2000 in the film Highlander: Endgame, which was considered to be his film debut. He also got a recurring role in the supernatural-themed drama series Haven, which ran from 2010 to 2015. Edge was even a part of Vikings' fifth season where he played as a warrior named Kjetill Flatnose.

He will also have a recurring role in the upcoming TV series Percy Jackson and the Olympians where he will be portraying the God of War Ares.

