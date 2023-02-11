5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns may choose to replace Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

The match between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn has been locked in for this year's Elimination Chamber, and this could be one of the most anticipated installments of the said premium live event.

What happened between the two WWE Superstars has been a hot topic of discussion among wrestling fans and pundits and continues to be talked about to this day.

Now that Zayn is out of The Bloodline and the same can be said of Jey Uso, it is expected of Reigns to replace either just the former Honorary Uce or both of them. Here are some of the potential sports entertainers that could be part of The Bloodline.

#5. Nia Jax as a member of The Bloodline

The return of WWE Superstar Nia Jax caught both fans and her fellow competitors during this year's Royal Rumble by surprise. In line with this, her comeback was received with mixed reactions from fans.

It is believed that such an appearance could be just a one-off. However, it may well seem that Jax could be back full-time if the recently released merchandise of the WWE Superstar is anything to go by.

If she's indeed back in WWE, Roman Reigns could be adding The Irresistible Force as a new member of The Bloodline.

#4. Xyon Quinn could also take Sami Zayn's spot

Xyon Quin is another potential superstar that Roman Reigns could pick for The Bloodline replacing Sami Zayn.

Quinn is currently under NXT, and with how things are going with his career, it won't be long before he gets called out to the main roster. He already had brief experience, though, of how it was brawling it out on the main roster when he faced Sheamus in a match during an episode of SmackDown in 2020. Unfortunately, he was squashed by The Celtic Warrior, who was a heel at the time.

Albeit he and Reigns are not related, the fact that he has Samoan blood running through his veins makes him a suitable candidate to be a new Bloodline member.

#3. WWE Superstar Dakota Kai

The other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Dakota Kai, may replace either Sami Zayn or Jey Uso as the new member of The Bloodline.

For those unaware, Kai is of Samoan and Irish descent, with her mother originally from the island of Upolu. Even her ring name, Kai, is a Polynesian word which means sea, ensuring that her roots are known.

As mentioned, the WWE Superstar is currently a title holder, not to mention a member of the Bayley-led heel faction Damage CTRL. It would be interesting to see how the creative team would devise an angle leading to her being absorbed by Roman Reigns' infamous stable, provided that they push through with the idea.

#2. Bronson Reed

Returning WWE Superstar Bronson Reed also has Samoan genes encoded into his DNA, and it is plausible that Roman Reigns might tap his services and replace either Sami Zayn or Jey Uso.

Reed started his career with the promotion in 2019 as he signed to NXT. During his stay with the company's developmental brand, he captured the NXT North American Championship. The first non-American WWE Superstar to have done so.

He ventured into other wrestling promotions after he was released from his WWE contract in 2021, though he returned to the promotion in December last year. Now that Reed's back, he's working to become one of the most fearsome competitors within the main roster.

The former NXT star's stature and sheer strength will certainly be noticed by Roman Reigns, especially now that they've already banished Sami Zayn.

#1. Roman Reigns might add either Naomi or Ava Raine to replace Sami Zayn or Jey Uso

It is believed that there have been talks between WWE and Naomi about a return. However, there are speculations that The Glow could be done with the promotion of her recent tweaks on her social media are anything to go by. However, this could just be a ploy to keep it as a surprise.

Roman Reigns making her a member of The Bloodline to replace Sami Zayn would make sense since she's Jimmy Uso's real-life ladylove. Creative can easily cook up an angle due to this connection.

The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine, could also be a good addition to The Bloodline. She's currently in NXT and a member of Joe Gacy's villainous faction known as Schism.

Joining Reigns' Bloodline fam would certainly catapult her career in WWE to new heights. The thing is, she's been with NXT for just about four months, and it's likely that she'll be staying there a bit more to further hone her skills.

