4 fourth generation WWE Superstars currently on TV and 2 who were

There are past and current superstars in WWE whose lineage comes a long, long way as most of them date back to before the establishment of the company. A popular example is Dwayne Johnson, whose in-ring persona – The Rock – lived up to being the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.

His career didn’t get off to a smooth start, though, when he was initially introduced as Rocky Maivia in his debut match in WWE. He reinvented himself and his career finally gained momentum when he was repackaged, and the rest was history.

A new generation of WWE Superstars

For the next generation of wrestlers, the pressure to get to where their family name has reached is higher than ever. Some may get to that level or even surpass it, but there are those who live in their family's shadows. Whatever happens, they’ll surely leave a mark on the industry by the time they hang their wrestling boots.

Here are some of the fourth-generation WWE Superstars that are current and have made a name for themselves. Four of them are on WWE TV while two of them were past superstars.

#1. Is on TV: Ava Raine/Simone Johnson

The Rock’s daughter has finally made her way to the NXT roster as she was recently introduced as Schism’s fourth member – Ava Raine. Fans of the black and gold brand may recall that she had been following and aiding the trio that resulted in them trusting her.

Back in 2020, WWE revealed that Simone Johnson had begun training at the company’s Performance Center; she had already signed a WWE contract in early 2020.

Now, all eyes will be on her thanks to her family’s highly decorated and well-documented heritage.

#2. Is on TV: Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa in action on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa is Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother. He was given a taste of things on the main roster when he interfered in the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at this year’s Clash at the Castle.

Solo – Joseph Fatu – officially became part of the SmackDown roster just a few days later. However, his debut match against McIntyre ended in a loss due to disqualification after Karrion Kross launched an attack towards the Scottish Warrior.

The way things are going, this young Anoa’i blood may well have a bright future ahead, provided he’s booked well by the promotion.

#3. Are on TV: The Usos

Jimmy, Jey, and Solo are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Their parentage goes all the way back to the legendary bloodline of Samoan wrestlers. This sure is a great honor; it's also a huge responsibility to continue their family heritage.

The Usos are part of a seemingly unbeatable Bloodline led by Roman Reigns and are the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy and Jey, alongside Reigns, have continued to be a dominant force within the WWE Universe. From the way they are received by fans, it looks like the end is nowhere in sight since the storyline gets even more compelling as it progresses.

#4. Was on TV: Shane McMahon

Shane O'Mac has been a popular character

This list won’t be complete if we didn’t include the family name synonymous with sports entertainment itself.

Shane McMahon was also a fourth-generation WWE Superstar and promoter when he was still active in the company. During his stint as a wrestler, he has captured several titles, including the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Hardcore Championship.

It was during WrestleMania 32 when he made an entrance together with his three kids as he was about to go all out against The Undertaker. Wrestling critics and fans saw it as some sort of a tease for the upcoming generation of McMahons that could either run the company or slug it out inside the ring one day.

Shane O’Mac was removed from the company in February this year due to the controversy surrounding the 2022 Royal Rumble.

#5. Was on TV: Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon 19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You! 19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You! https://t.co/8riVuAgyW7

Like Shane, Steph too is a fourth-generation WWE Superstar and the current Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE.

Prior to wearing the company’s top hat, Steph handled numerous positions inside WWE. At one point, she became RAW’s Commissioner and also had a run as SmackDown’s General Manager.

One of the most memorable moments of her career in WWE was during the Attitude Era, where she had a short on-screen relationship with Test, though she eventually married Triple H both on-screen and in real-life.

