WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa doesn't think that the great things we see in the company would be possible without fans from India. He also hopes to visit India for a vacation someday.

A member of the most celebrated faction in all of sports entertainment, The Bloodline, Sikoa is one of the most popular stars in the company today. With millions of fans tuning in from India on a weekly basis, the WWE Universe shows Sikoa love on social media. This has not gone unnoticed by the promising superstar, who acknowledges (no pun intended) all of the support.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sikoa stated how important the Indian fanbase is. He also hopes to visit the country at some point.

"Hey man, like I said before, India, without you guys, man, I don’t think WWE would be possible. You guys show love on social media, man. You guys always tuning in on pay-per-views. WrestleMania man. You guys travel the world to come see WrestleMania. I just want to say that hopefully sooner I can get a chance to come down to India and get a vacation." [10:50 - 11:13]

Where can Indian fans watch their favorite WWE stars in action?

Crown Jewel is on the horizon again, and while Solo Sikoa will not be competing (as of yet), the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line. The Head of the Table takes on a very unique opponent in Logan Paul.

Could Paul knock Reigns out with that one lucky punch in front of a packed audience in Saudi Arabia? Or will the dominant reign of The Tribal Chief continue?

Watch the LIVE coverage of Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 5th November 2022 from 9:30 pm (IST).

Should Solo Sikoa be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments.

