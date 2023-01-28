5 teams that might help each other during the WWE Royal Rumble 

The 2023 Royal Rumble is at hand as 30 WWE Superstars are about to slug it out to determine who will have a guaranteed spot at this year’s WrestleMania. The list of confirmed entrants for Saturday's premium live event has been revealed, while some remain undisclosed due to them being surprise entrants.

Participating superstars will have their strategies lined up as they attempt to be the last ones standing inside the ring. Wrestlers who belong to either a tag team or faction may have a bit of an advantage over the other competitors as they are likely to get help from their teammates.

#5. The New Day

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day are confirmed participants at this year’s Royal Rumble. To that end, it’s pretty much expected that they will be helping each other during the match.

The wrestling stable has participated in numerous Rumble matches and lasted for a substantial amount of time. In line with this, Kingston has performed insane stunts that have usually resulted in him staying longer inside the ring.

Their other member, former WWE Champion Big E, has been missing in action for quite a while now due to a neck injury that he suffered during a match last year. Could Royal Rumble be his comeback match?

#4. WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus might also come to each other’s aid at this year’s Royal Rumble

Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are confirmed entrants at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Like The New Day, they are also likely to have each other's backs in the upcoming 30-man brawl.

The two WWE Superstars were recently pitted against the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, for the said title but were unsuccessful in their attempt to capture the belts.

A banger of a match like this made them dub themselves 'The Banger Bros'. Unfortunately, they have lost their tag team moniker. This came after WWE learned of an adult film company named The Bang Bros and thus dropped the name to keep things PG.

Despite losing their tag team name, the Celtic and Scottish Warriors will certainly be looking to have another banger of a match.

#3. Imperium

Another WWE Superstar who has been confirmed for Royal Rumble is the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Imperium’s Ring General will go into battle in the upcoming match, though it is yet to be revealed if Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will be entering the fray. Provided these superstars participate in this year’s Rumble, it is certain that they will come to Gunther’s rescue in the event their Ring General gets into trouble.

#2. Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky have been confirmed to be joining the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The three WWE Superstars will surely have each other’s back in the upcoming match just like in every other that they have competed in.

The heel trio had previous feuds with other female superstars like Candice LeRae and Liv Morgan. With that in mind, expect the superstars that they have had beef with to keep an eye on them and try to eliminate them early on in the match.

At RAW’s 30th anniversary, the trio launched an attack against Becky Lynch in what should have been a steel cage match, leading to it being nixed.

As of writing, The Man is yet to be confirmed as a participant in the upcoming Rumble. However, if the promotional image is anything to go by, Lynch will be an entrant at this year’s Royal Rumble.

#1. The Bloodline

Despite the fact that none of The Bloodline have have been announced as entrants for the Royal Rumble, the probability of them getting involved during Roman Reigns' match against Kevin Owens is high.

If there are Bloodline members that could be possible entrants for the upcoming match, it would be either Solo Sikoa or Sami Zayn. Neither are in possession of any titles at the moment.

That said, one or both of them could be participants in the match. While it’s true that Sikoa almost delivered a Samoan Spike to Zayn during The Tribal Court segment at RAW 30, they are still under one faction.

