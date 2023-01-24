RAW 30: 5 moments from WWE's enormous show that stole the spotlight this week

The celebrations on WWE RAW 30 were a spectacular event that lived up to the billing. Several legends graced the show alongside the promotion's current superstars.

An incredible lineup of matches was showcased during this momentous event of the red brand. In line with this, the segments did not disappoint as well and felt like it was indeed a celebration-worthy night.

There were a ton of highlights to mention on RAW's 30th-anniversary celebration. Here are five of the most memorable moments that went down during the red brand's latest milestone.

#5. WWE legends showed up for RAW 30

Nostalgia definitely struck fans as they saw numerous WWE legends getting involved in some of the segments during RAW 30.

There was a spot during the show where Baron Corbin and his manager JBL were seen winning a poker game against The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. But as soon as he began raking in those Benjamins, another WWE legend, Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), taxed the winnings.

APA's Ron Simmons saw what happened to his former partner and his client before delivering a thunderous "damn!" on them.

The show also opened with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart.

#4. Another DX reunion that led to a six-man tag team match

WWE @WWE Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX ?! Let's just cut to the chase, why is @RealKurtAngle out here with D-Generation X at #RAWXXX?! 👀 https://t.co/53ctRMU0gt

The WWE Universe was treated once again to another D-Generation X reunion at RAW 30 (minus Billy Gunn) alongside Kurt Angle.

All were in high spirits inside the ring until Gunther, and the rest of The Imperium spoiled the moment. The Ring General challenged the legendary faction to a match, but they declined.

Instead, Triple H called backstage as to who will answer Gunther's challenge to which Seth Rollins showed up. To make things even, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits also stepped up to the challenge.

In another major surprise, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long came out to make the match official.

Rollins and The Street Profits emerged as the victors on this one.

#3. Nature Boy Ric Flair introduced his daughter Charlotte before being confronted by Bianca Belair

The 16-time world champion Ric Flair was also present at RAW 30 as he introduced his daughter and current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. Shcutng a promo and was later joined by RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The two champions heaped praise on each other before being interrupted by Sonya Deville. This led to an impromptu match between The EST and Deville, which the former won.

#2. The No Disqualification match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley

Another high-profile match at RAW 30 was between the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, and challenger Bobby Lashley.

The two were pitted in a No-Disqualification match where everything they did to each other was deemed legal. The two were at it, inflicting damage after damage until Brock Lesnar's entrance music resonated throughout the arena.

The Beast Incarnate headed to the ring as the two competitors were laid out in the middle of the ring. Lesnar delivered an F5 to The All Mighty before planting Theory with an F5 on Lashley, resulting in a pinfall victory for the United States Champion.

Needless to say, the rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley will continue at Royal Rumble.

#1. The Undertaker returned at RAW 30

#TeamJD @EKCone909



The Undertaker has been a Bray Wyatt supporter since their match at WrestleMania 31. #RAWXXX Bray Wyatt delivering Sister Abigail on LA Knight was a symbolism of The Undertaker passing the torch of legacy to Bray Wyatt. What a moment.The Undertaker has been a Bray Wyatt supporter since their match at WrestleMania 31. #WWERaw Bray Wyatt delivering Sister Abigail on LA Knight was a symbolism of The Undertaker passing the torch of legacy to Bray Wyatt. What a moment.The Undertaker has been a Bray Wyatt supporter since their match at WrestleMania 31. #WWERaw #RAWXXX https://t.co/ygj7RKJDjd

The Undertaker also made a surprise appearance at RAW 30. This was during a segment featuring LA Knight.

Knight was in the middle of cutting a promo when the sound of a familiar gong played. The crowd popped upon seeing The American Badass come out to the ring in a motorcycle.

Knight quickly got out of the ring as he wanted nothing to do with The Phenom. Just as when he thought he got away with it, Bray Wyatt appeared, leaving him with no choice but to go back inside the ring.

'Taker eventually grabbed him in a stranglehold. He was about to deliver a choke slam to Knight but gave the honors to Wyatt. He was then seen whispering something to The Eater of Worlds.

The Undertaker later took to Twitter to deliver a message. Fans in attendance and the millions watching from around the world witnessed a passing of the torch moment on RAW 30.

What were your favorite moments of RAW 30? Let us know in the comments section below.

