4 possible finishes Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW next week

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins received a vicious headbutt from former champion Drew McIntyre in this week’s edition of WWE RAW. This was after Drew found out that the former will be facing Jey Uso in the December 4 episode of the red brand.

The Scottish Warrior’s hunger for capturing another title is very much evident, and he will do whatever it takes for him to do so. However, learning that a Bloodline member was getting the title shot ahead of him made him furious, resulting in the assault on the champion.

Now that the Seth Rollins-Jey Uso match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match has already been locked in for next week’s RAW, fans are now musing about how it will end. Check out some of the possible finishes for the upcoming championship brawl.

#4. The Judgment Day gets involved, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank on WWE RAW next week

Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest has been holding onto his purple briefcase for quite a while now, and is just waiting for the right moment to cash it in. He almost cashed it in during last month’s Survivor Series: WarGames, if it weren’t for the returning Randy Orton.

Now that the title is on the line once again at WWE RAW next week, Priest – alongside his Judgment Day buddies, could capitalize on the championship match and finally cash in on whoever wins the belt.

However, if things don’t go in their favor, will fans witness The Archer of Infamy breaking away from the heel faction?

#3. Drew McIntyre either interferes during the match or attacks whoever wins it

Another plausible scenario in the upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso is that the match is to be barged in by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

As mentioned, McIntyre is on a mission to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. In line with this, he too wants to get revenge on Main Event Jey due to him being a former member of The Bloodline.

To that end, McIntyre could likely interfere during the championship match next week which will certainly catch the ire of both the participants and the fans.

The former WWE champion could also wait for the dust to settle, and then launch a vicious attack on whoever wins the match.

#2. Jimmy Uso/Solo Sikoa gatecrashes WWE RAW to ruin their brother’s title shot opportunity

There may be a brand split between WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, but this won’t stop The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from sneaking into the red brand’s gates to cause trouble.

Notwithstanding the possible repercussions of their action if such a scenario comes to fruition, both Jimmy and Solo could launch a sneak attack on Jey Uso to thwart his singles championship dream.

It was right after this year’s SummerSlam that Jimmy explained to himself, and the WWE Universe, why he turned on his brother during the premium live event. According to him, he did it out of love, adding that he didn't want Jey Uso to turn into a corrupt and egotistical champ like Roman Reigns. Jey, however, didn’t buy it though as he delivered a cracking superkick to Jimmy.

Will fans see another SummerSlam scenario on WWE RAW next week? Let’s find out.

#1. Seth Rollins successfully defends his title against Jey Uso and CM Punk shows up

There’s a huge probability that Seth Rollins will go on to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on WWE RAW next week. Additionally, it is also likely that the returning CM Punk might show up after the match.

For those living under a rock, Punk made his shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames. It was also during the PLE that fans saw a livid Seth Rollins reacting to the same.

Titanland is well aware of the bad blood between these two superstars, and now that Punk is back to the Stamford-based promotion, it is certain that they will cross paths at some point, not to mention that both superstars have been exchanging shots for years.

Rumors are suggesting that WWE creative is cooking up a mega-fight between the two. Many believe that it will be scheduled for next year’s WrestleMania, though some suggest that it will be for Royal Rumble.